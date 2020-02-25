IDAHO FALLS – It took three tries, but the Blackfoot Broncos have solved the mystery that had been the Idaho Falls Tigers.
Racing out to an early 8-2 lead Monday night, and holding an eight point advantage at halftime, the Broncos withstood a furious second half rally by the Tigers that actually had the game tied going into the fourth period, and exorcised the demon that was Idaho Falls to claim a 60-55 win and clinch a berth at next week’s state boys’ basketball tournament.
“They outplayed us really,” Idaho Falls coach Howard Hart said. “They outscored us in three of the four quarters and they defended well … they played like they wanted to go to state.”
The Broncos, led by their guard-oriented offense with Reece Robinson, Jett Shelley and Isaiah Thomas, were prominent right from the start and by the time the buzzer sounded ending the first quarter, the Blackfoot quintet had a five-point advantage at 14-9.
That lead would grow to an eight-point advantage before halftime, although the Tigers, behind do-everything wing/post Keynion Clark, seemed to be solving the Blackfoot defense.
The two teams went to the locker rooms for the intermission with Blackfoot leading 31-23 and seemingly in control of the contest.
The third period definitely belonged to the Tigers, who began switching their defenses around and had the Broncos somewhat confused at times and that allowed them to close the gap to the point where the game was tied at 42 when the buzzer sounded to end the third period. The one-minute interlude between the third and fourth quarters allowed the Bronco coaching staff to regain some order and the Broncos came out for the final eight minutes of action with more energy and a better game plan as they went for their first win over Idaho Falls in their third try this season.
With Robinson, Shelley, and Thomas controlling the action from outside the three-point arc, the Tigers made several attempts to gain the lead, but to no avail. The Broncos slowly and surely built the lead back up to a seven-point advantage with about three minutes remaining in the contest.
That is when the Tigers became more aggressive in their defense and went to a full court press, trying to cut into the lead.
Idaho Falls was successful enough to cut the lead to three points and they had the ball with a chance to tie, when the Broncos forced a held ball and a slight skirmish broke out between Shelley and Keynion Clark. Both players were assessed technical fouls, Blackfoot was awarded the ball, and the Broncos made enough free throws down the stretch to extend the lead back out to five points as the final buzzer sounded the end of the game at 60-55.
Idaho Falls was right back in action on Tuesday night against Hillcrest to try and earn another shot at the Broncos on Thursday and claim the second state tournament berth in the process. That game will also be key in determining the district champion, but the Tigers must now beat the Broncos two straight games to earn that title, while the Broncos need only one win to secure the trophy.
BLACKFOOT 60, IDAHO FALLS 55
Blackfoot 14 17 11 18 — 60
Idaho Falls 9 14 19 13 — 55
BLACKFOOT — Reece Robinson 16, Jett Shelley 14, Brayden Wright 2, Jace Grimmett 2, Isaiah Thomas 14, Camdon Dahle 6, Jayden Wistisen 4, Carter Layton 2.
IDAHO FALLS — Ryan Farnsworth 5, Dylan Seeley 15, Spencer Moore 7, Jaxon Sorenson 6, Keynion Clark 22.