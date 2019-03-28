BOISE — The Blackfoot Broncos began the 2019 Buck’s Bags tournament on a bit of an up note Thursday as they didn’t play their best game and yet did not come away with a loss.
The Broncos battled back from a 7-2 deficit with five runs in the top of the fifth inning and then held Lakeland scoreless in the bottom half of the inning to forge a tie at 7-7.
The game began a bit slowly for the Broncos offensively, as they were held scoreless by Lakeland through the first two innings, while the Lakeland squad was putting up all seven of their runs in the game with three in the bottom of the first inning, and then adding another four runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Blackfoot would bounce back with a pair of runs in the top of the third inning, which closed the gap to 7-2.
The Broncos’ pitching would then take over, putting zeroes up on the scoreboard in the third, fourth, and ultimately in the fifth innings, which is what gave the Broncos a chance at the tie.
They finally got to the Lakeland relief pitchers in the top of the fifth inning when they would be able to score five times to forge a tie with the home team.
For the game, the Broncos would score seven runs on seven hits and they did commit four errors in the field.
For Lakeland, they scored their seven runs on eight hits and they committed three errors in the contest.
Next up for the Broncos will be a pair of games today, when they will take on Bishop Kelly at 10:30 a.m. at the high school field at Vallivue and then follow that game up with a 1 p.m. contest against Jerome, also at the field at Vallivue High School.
Their final scheduled game in the Buck’s Bags tournament will be on Saturday when they play Albany (OR) at 10:30 a.m. at Timberline High School in Boise.