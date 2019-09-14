BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos, who were very impressive in their season opening win over Lakeland, were just as disappointing in their home opener a week ago against Star Valley.
They invited the Bonneville Bees to town Friday night in hopes of turning things around a bit and posting an important High Country Conference win in front of the home crowd.
The ironic thing is that the Bees were looking to do the exact same thing only it was to be at the expense of the Broncos.
In a very tight first half, Blackfoot got on the board first behind the running of Teegan Thomas but then Blackfoot’s defense gave up some long pass plays and the Bees were holding on to a 14-7 lead as time was winding down in the second quarter when Blackfoot quarterback Jace Grimmett found wide receiver Reece Robinson in the end zone from 30 yards out for a score with 26 seconds on the clock to tie things up as the two teams would go to intermission knotted at 14-14.
Momentum appeared to be on the side of the Broncos when they came out for the second half of play, but the Bees dug their heels into the Broncos turf and turned back Blackfoot time and time again.
Finally, the Broncos would break through for another touchdown, putting them ahead at 21-14.
That is where the game would end, with the Broncos getting a needed win and they now sit atop the High Country Conference standings with a 1-0 record as they head out on the road for games against Thunder Ridge, Hillcrest and Skyline in succession.
Bonneville, meanwhile, will host Hillcrest next week at Thunder Stadium with a Friday game at 7 p.m.
The Broncos will be at Thunder Ridge and their new stadium also with a Friday night contest that will begin at 7 p.m.