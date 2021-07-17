RUPERT – When the Blackfoot Broncos American Legion baseball team packed up the bus and headed to Rupert for a twin bill against the Minico Storm, they had won their previous game. That meant that for only the second time this season, they could have back-to-back wins if they won the opener.
Bronco coach Zach Reay sent out pitcher Ryan Steidley to the mound and he responded with a fairly good performance, only giving up three earned runs in 6 1/3 innings of work. The problem was that he gave up a total of six runs due to miscues in the field and when he left, the game ended up being tied at 7 and headed into extra innings.
Payton Brooks was the beneficiary of the extra inning as he relieved Steidley, and the Broncos fashioned a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning for a 9-7 win and just like that, Blackfoot had won two straight for the first time since early in the season.
That meant the Broncos had a chance to sweep the doubleheader and earn a bona fide winning streak which would stand at three games as they headed home late Thursday night.
Minico got things started in the first game, score two runs in the second inning and added a third run in the third inning to jump out to a 3-0 lead.
That only lasted for one inning as the Broncos would strike for a three spot in the top of the fourth inning to tie the contest up.
Minico would come right back with a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to retake the lead at 4-3, but the lead was short-lived as Blackfoot had found their best stroke with the bats and in the top of the sixth inning, they would rally back for four runs. They had doubles in the inning from Ryan Steidley, Mehki Sandoval and Chase Cannon as part of the big rally. That put Blackfoot ahead in the game by the score of 7-4 and they appeared to be in control with only one inning left to play.
Minico, however, had other thoughts and when they came to bat in the bottom of the seventh, it was soon apparent that Steidley was out of gas and Payton Brooks was summoned from the bullpen to take over.
Before the Broncos could get three outs in the seventh, Minico scored three times to tie the game up and send it to extra innings.
The Broncos, in the eighth inning, were able to retake the lead with a pair of runs and headed to the bottom of the inning with a 9-7 lead and that is just where Brooks left it, with Blackfoot winning the contest.
Leading the 14-hit attack for Blackfoot were Avian Martinez, who had three hits in the contest, and the quartet of Ben Wilson, Payton Brooks, Ryan Steidley and Mehki Sandoval who all had a pair of hits in the game.
Payton Brooks and Tyler Vance each scored a pair of runs for Blackfoot, while Steidley had two runs batted in for the Broncos.
For Minico, their offense was led by Sayer, who had three of the team’s 13 hits in the game. Three other players collected a pair of hits in the game and Miller drove in four runs to lead the attack.
BRONCOS 000 304 02 — 9 14 3
STORM 021 010 30 — 7 13 2
Blackfoot Broncos
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Ben Wilson 4 1 2 0 0 1
Avian Martinez 5 1 3 0 0 0
Tyler Vance 4 2 1 0 0 1
Payton Brooks 4 2 2 1 0 0
Nate Goodwin 2 0 0 1 0 0
Chase Cannon 3 1 1 1 0 1
Ryan Steidley 4 1 2 2 0 0
Mehki Sandoval 4 0 2 1 0 0
Boston Ross 4 0 1 1 0 0
Cason Fisher 0 1 0 0 0 0
Cooper Kniffin 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 9 14 7 0 3
Batting 2B: Boston Ross, Mehki Sandoval, Ryan Steidley, Ben Wilson
TB: Payton Brooks 2, Chase Cannon, Avian Martinez 3, Boston Ross 2, Mehki Sandoval 3, Ryan Steidley 3, Tyler Vance, Ben Wilson 3
RBI: Payton Brooks, Chase Cannon, Nate Goodwin, Boston Ross, Mehki Sandoval, Ryan Steidley 2
SAC: Chase Cannon, Nate Goodwin
SF: Nate Goodwin
ROE: Payton Brooks
FC: Payton Brooks, Avian Martinez, Tyler Vance
HBP: Ben Wilson
SB: Tyler Vance
CS: Avian Martinez
TotalsTeam QAB: 15 (39.47%)
Payton Brooks, Chase Cannon, Nate Goodwin 2, Avian Martinez, Boston Ross 2, Mehki Sandoval 2, Ryan Steidley 2, Tyler Vance, Ben Wilson 3
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Payton Brooks, Nate Goodwin, Tyler Vance
Minico Storm
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Salazar 4 2 1 1 2 0
Miller 4 0 2 4 0 0
Sayer 5 0 3 0 0 1
Chandler 4 1 1 0 0 0
Jayden Mckenzie 5 2 2 0 0 0
Pease 5 0 2 0 0 2
Garcia 3 0 0 0 2 3
Jasso 4 2 1 0 1 0
Wilson 3 0 1 1 0 0
Ostergout — — — — — -
Fletcher — — — — — -
Totals 37 7 13 6 5 6
Batting 2B: Salazar, Miller
TB: Jayden Mckenzie 2, Salazar 2, Miller 3, Sayer 3, Pease 2, Chandler, Wilson, Jasso
RBI: Salazar, Miller 4, Wilson
SAC: Wilson
ROE: Jasso
FC: Jasso
HBP: Chandler
TotalsTeam QAB: 15 (34.09%)
Jayden Mckenzie, Salazar 3, Miller 2, Sayer 2, Pease 2, Chandler, Wilson, Garcia 2, Jasso
Team LOB: 13FieldingE: Jayden Mckenzie, Salazar
DP: Jayden Mckenzie, Miller, Garcia
Blackfoot Broncos
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Ryan Steidley 6.2 108 .667 8 6 3 6 4 0
Payton Brooks 1.1 26 .692 5 1 1 0 1 0
Totals 8.0 134 .672 13 7 4 6 5 0
Pitching W: Payton Brooks
HBP: Ryan Steidley
WP: Payton Brooks, Ryan Steidley
Pitches-Strikes: Payton Brooks 26-18, Ryan Steidley 108-72
Groundouts-Flyouts: Payton Brooks 0-3, Ryan Steidley 6-8
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Payton Brooks 8-10, Ryan Steidley 22-34
Minico Storm
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Miller 5.2 76 .671 9 7 4 1 0 0
Fletcher 1.1 20 .700 2 0 0 1 0 0
Salazar 1.0 17 .647 3 2 1 1 0 0
Totals 8.0 113 .673 14 9 5 3 0 0
Pitching L: Salazar
HBP: Miller
WP: Salazar, Miller
BK: Miller, Fletcher
Pitches-Strikes: Salazar 17-11, Miller 76-51, Fletcher 20-14
Groundouts-Flyouts: Salazar 0-1, Miller 5-7, Fletcher 2-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Salazar 4-6, Miller 17-26, Fletcher 3-6
Stats provided by Game Changer