RUPERT – When the teams were announced to participate in the Idaho State American Legion AA Baseball Tournament, there was a general feeling that the Blackfoot Broncos team was competitive enough to win the whole thing and bring home a state title.
The teams — Madison, South Fremont, Idaho Falls Tigers, Skyline Grizzlies, Twin Falls Cowboys, Burley Green Sox, Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels and Blackfoot — were a very evenly matched field which make it a tournament where the little things would determine the winner.
It would be a battle from the very start to play clean baseball, get the big hits and stay away from giving up the big inning.
The Broncos had a very favorable draw as they started off with the Idaho Falls Tigers, a team that they had defeated just two weeks prior by the score of 19-3. Advantage Blackfoot, one would think.
It didn’t turn out that way when Idaho Falls scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to steal a victory away from Blackfoot.
On Tuesday, the Broncos battled back and took a 6-4 win over the South Fremont Cougars by scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to steal a win of their own over a team that had beaten the Broncos by the exact same score just a week earlier.
When Wednesday rolled around, the Broncos found themselves playing for the third straight day with a 1 p.m. game, right in the middle of the hottest part of the day, but they were also playing a bit out-manned, as starting shortstop and number three hitter in the lineup Tyler Vance was not available for play because of an injury the day earlier when he dislocated his shoulder. It was a minor injury, but the soreness and swelling were not going to allow him to play and suddenly, the Broncos were facing an elimination game against a good team with players in positions they didn’t normally play and were also forced to use pitchers on short rest.
Starting pitcher Nate Goodwin, who had three innings of work at the end of the game on Tuesday, found himself right back on the mound to begin a game with no days off between games. Goodwin was good, going 3 1/3 innings on Wednesday and were it not for a misplayed ball in the bottom of the third inning, he might have kept right on going on the mound. He notched three strikeouts and gave his team a chance and that is all that you can expect.
The bad side of the equation is that the two runs scored by Burley in the bottom of the third and the first couple of batters in the fourth reached base would knock Goodwin out of the game.
That also caused Goodwin, normally a third baseman, to play shortstop as starting shortstop Jace Grimmett was called upon to pitch.
There were players playing positions that were probably out of their comfort zone and that is never easy.
Grimmett, just like Goodwin, performed like a champion on the mound.
“We had players in situations which were not in their comfort zone,” Blackfoot coach Zach Reay said. “That is not an excuse, it is reality and they all gave 100 percent in this game and you have to be proud of the effort, it was definitely there.”
The game was tied going into the bottom of the fourth and with the way situations played out, the Green Sox were able to score three runs to take a 6-4 lead.
The Broncos proved that they were a championship team as they continued to battle back inning after inning.
Whether it was a good play in the field or a good at bat that extended an inning, the Broncos never gave up and they never quit, always a sign of a good team. They always gave it their best and they were never out of a game. Outfielder/first baseman Jaden Harris may have said it best when he said, “Now we are playing Blackfoot baseball” when the team made another run at the Green Sox.
That came in the top of the sixth inning. Goodwin worked a walk as the lead-off hitter. He was followed by Payton Brooks, who also got on base via a walk. Eli Hayes followed with a bunt single that loaded the bases and the Broncos were in business.
Following a fielder’s choice play that gave Blackfoot its first run of the inning, Stryker Wood came up to bat. He hit a ball to the deepest part of the ball park, coming to rest at the base of the left centerfield wall and Wood wound up on second with another run batted in. Kyler Mills followed with an RBI single driving in Wood. Jaden Harris then hit a sacrifice fly to score another run and before you knew it, the Broncos had scored four runs on three hits and took an 8-6 lead with Burley coming to bat.
Like all good teams, and Burley is a good team, there was no giving up on the Green Sox part.
They used a miscue on Blackfoot’s part to get runners on first and second with nobody out and eventually were able to parlay those two runners into runs before Blackfoot could register three outs and just like that, the score was tied at 8 and the teams were headed to the seventh inning.
The Broncos managed a hit and worked the runner over to second with only a single out registered, but they would strand the runner in scoring position without getting a chance to get him home, sending the game to the bottom of the seventh.
Burley, as they have all season long, kept on coming back and kept on working.
They got a runner on first, stole second base and they were in business, with a runner on second and nobody out.
The runner eventually got to third, but the Broncos had worked and came up with a couple of outs in the process. That is when a ball got away. Whether it was a wild pitch or a passed ball doesn’t matter at this stage of the game because it allowed for the Burley runner on third to get to the plate, sliding in with the winning run and the Green Sox escaped with a 9-8 win over the Broncos, sending them home for the rest of the summer.
“I can’t say how proud I am of the effort that these players gave us all summer long,” Reay said. “These kids developed so much physically and mentally and are totally different players. I am really excited about the prospects for next spring. We are going to have a really good team in the spring.”
The Broncos will be returning the majority of their players for the high school baseball season and should be prime contenders for the High Country Conference title.
The Broncos finished the season with a record of 19-12.