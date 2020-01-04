BLACKFOOT – Just over three weeks ago, the Blackfoot Broncos traveled to take on the Highland Rams. In a game that went back and forth for the entire 32 minutes of play, The Rams eked out a 62-60 win.
On Friday night, the Rams made the return trip to Blackfoot, set on making a sweep of the season series and get 2020 started in the right manner. In front of a nearly packed house of screaming fans, the Broncos were going to have none of that.
Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley welcomed a new starting lineup for the game, with Craig Young and Isaiah Thomas being inserted in place of Jayden Wistisen and Brayden Wright and the plan worked right from the beginning.
The Broncos sped out to a quick 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter, thanks to some cold shooting by the Rams, and when the buzzer sounded, the Broncos led by a score of 16-6.
The Broncos would never trail in the game as they took down the mighty Rams by a final of 61-52.
The Broncos were using the knifing drives of guard Reece Robinson and good overall team defense to keep the Rams off-balance and keep the lead throughout the game.
“Both teams shot a lot of free throws in the fourth quarter and we couldn’t put them away,” Shelley said. “Both teams were a little rusty after a couple weeks off. Good to get a win.”
Robinson would keep the momentum alive for the Broncos and he eventually ended up with 23 points on the night to lead the Broncos to the win.
The Rams never quit in the contest, and behind the 15 points of Cedar Washakie tried to make a couple of runs at the Broncos in the second half. He scored 10 of those points in the fourth quarter and even had the Rams within six points before a pair of technical fouls cost the Rams points and the ball and gave the Broncos some breathing room.
The Broncos will make a quick turnaround and travel to Star Valley, Wyo., for a rematch with that team from a game that took place on Dec. 21. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Star Valley.
Then it will be back to the High Country Conference wars as the Broncos will travel to Shelley for a game with their Bingham County rivals the Russets on Thursday, again with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
BLACKFOOT 61, HIGHLAND 52
Highland 6 14 10 22 — 52
Blackfoot 16 10 17 18 — 61
Highland —Easton Rudd 4, Easton Durham 12, Nate Carter 5, Wyatt Driscoll 3, Mason Mickelsen 8, Jayden Bell 5, Cedar Washakie 15.
Blackfoot — Reece Robinson 23, Jett Shelley 4, Brayden Wright 7, Craig Young 7, Isaiah Thomas 6, Cancon Dalley 1, Carter Layton 9, Melvin Arroyo 4.