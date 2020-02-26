BLACKFOOT – The rematch is now officially set for the big game tonight at Skyline High School between the Blackfoot Broncos and the regular season High Country Conference champion Idaho Falls Tigers.
Following the game on Monday night, where the Broncos slipped past the Tigers in fine fashion 60-55, there was a lot of talk from the Idaho Falls bench that was all about the rematch.
Well, the rematch is on and this time it will be for the District 6, 4A title and the top seed from this district to the state boys’ basketball tournament. If you think that nothing is on the line since both teams will advance to the tournament, think again. It will determine who the first round opponent will be and that can be huge in a single-elimination tournament. That first game will often determine who the ultimate champion for the state will be.
The top berth from District 6 is matched up against the runner-up from District 3, while the second berth from District 6 will be matched up against the top seed from District 4-5.
The difference there is whether you want to play against either Middleton (20-3) or Kuna (17-6) from District 3 (they play tonight) or Preston (22-1) or Minico (17-6) from District 4-5 who also play tonight.
I am sure that playing the second place team from either of those districts would be much preferred over playing a 20-plus win team in the first round, so that is how important the rematch with Idaho Falls becomes.
The big question will be how well can Blackfoot rebound from an exhausting effort against Idaho Falls Monday night and how quickly can Idaho Falls rebound from a testing Tuesday night effort against Hillcrest.
Both teams know what is on the line and both teams will try and duplicate the Monday night effort in the case of Blackfoot and in the case of Idaho Falls, any of the dominating efforts from among the 18 or 19 wins that they have accumulated during the season.
This is a very important game for both teams, and it may not be the end of the match-ups between the two teams as if Idaho Falls wins, there will be another game on Saturday to decide things between the teams before the state tournament.
What Blackfoot needs to do to win is to bring the same intensity that they showed during Monday night’s game and maintain that intensity throughout the contest. They cannot take even a minute off during the game or Idaho Falls could put the Broncos away in a heartbeat with their talented three-point shooting.
What Idaho Falls needs to do is to get established early on, much in the same way that they did when the beat the Broncos in their first two encounters.
Which team shows up will be the question. Whichever team shows up will have the inside track on deciding who they will face in the state tournament and from the looks of things, they don’t want either Preston or Middleton, both of whom are battle tested, talented 20-plus win teams and those are the most dangerous to face at state as they both come from deep and talented conferences. Just imagine having to play against the likes of Kuna, Borah, Meridian, Eagle, and Boise on a nightly basis if you are Middleton, or Century, Pocatello, Minico and Twin Falls on a nightly basis if you are from the Great Basin Conference. Neither is an attractive proposition.