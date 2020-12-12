BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos boys’ basketball team played the perfect host to a Preston Indians team on Thursday night as they competed for just over three quarters of play before the Indians put the game away with strong defense and some poor shooting by the Broncos down the stretch.
The Broncos led at halftime and were within three at the end of three quarters.
Jace Grimmett then hit a long range three-pointer to tie the game at 42 as the fourth and final quarter got underway.
From that point, it was pretty much all Preston as the Indians took advantage of every mistake the Broncos would make and the Indians pulled away for the win, by the final score of 60-50.
The game started off with both teams battling and Blackfoot’s Carter Layton on fire. Layton hit a pair of three-pointers and scored 11 first quarter points to push the Broncos to an early 14-9 lead. That came at 2:27 of the first quarter and Preston wasted no time in battling back to stay with the Broncos when they could easily have been left in the dust. When the buzzer sounded, ending the first eight minutes of play, the Broncos were leading 19-13 and seemed to have the game in control early on.
Period number two was all about the Preston squad doing everything it could to stay with the Broncos. The Broncos, meanwhile, had begun substituting liberally and at one time had four reserves on the floor along with Jace Grimmett and they were playing as hard as possible to stay with the Indians. Only Dylan Peterson of the second squad seemed to have any offensive threat at all as he hit two of his three three-point baskets in the quarter to keep the Broncos in the lead.
The third quarter found the Broncos fighting to hold the lead, something they were unable to do as Gabe Hammons of Preston was zeroing in on the basket and getting to the free throw line with regularity. Blackfoot simply had no answer for Hammons and by the time he and Preston were done in the third, the Indians had moved to the lead in the game by a 42-39 margin.
Grimmett then hit a three-point basket, and the Broncos were tied seconds into the fourth and final period of play that tied the game at 42, but that was the last time Blackfoot was seemingly in the game.
They battled, which is what every coach wants to see his or her team do, but the game slowly became the Indians’ and they were in control of the tempo and holding the lead, which only served to eat up more time off the clock.
Blackfoot tried to speed things up, but to no avail and the lead kept stretching out to the final margin at 60-50.
With the loss, the Broncos saw their season record drop to 2-2 while Preston is a perfect 3-0 on the year.
Blackfoot was right back in action on Saturday evening when Idaho Falls came calling.
PRESTON 60, BLACKFOOT 50
Preston (60): Steven Roberts 10; Brecker Knapp 7; Cole Harris 7: Braden Hess 12; Gabe Hammons 22; Tyler Lindhardt 2
Blackfoot (5): Jaxon Ball 2; Candon Dahle 11; Jace Grimmett 8; Ja’Vonte King 5; Carter Layton 15; Dylan Peterson 9