BLACKFOOT – It all came down to a single game between the Blackfoot Broncos boys’ soccer team and their counterparts from Skyline High School.
It was a case of win and extend the season by at least one more game with a chance to advance to the state tournament in Caldwell next week or go home, with the season coming to an end.
It was what you would expect from two teams on the brink of elimination.
The Broncos were on the attack right from the start and they were pretty sharp from the opening kick.
The Broncos were on the offensive and repeatedly sent the ball deep into the Grizzlies’ zone. They gave it their best from the start, sometimes getting good shots on goal and sometimes just attempts with the hope that something good would come from the attack.
Finally, the Broncos got a break. With Bryce Cornell making a side throw in from deep within the Grizzlies’ defensive end, the throw went right to a Bronco player who slid the ball past the Skyline goal keeper and into the net for the game’s first goal and the Broncos had the lead at 1-0.
The toss was better than a corner kick and the way that it floated toward the Broncos front line all waiting in the goal box for the chance to “head” the ball into the net. The Broncos got the job done and all they needed was a chance to close out the game with a second goal and head to their next game with a chance at claiming a spot at the state tournament.
The Broncos seemed a little lighter on their feet and the Grizzlies a bit slower and disheartened in their play.
The problem was that a few minutes later all of that changed, when Blackfoot’s leader Frankie Garcia went down with an injury. For the second time this season, Garcia went down with a broken collarbone that took him from the game.
It didn’t matter to the rest of the Broncos as they continued to play as hard as they could. Yes, they missed Garcia and his play, but they were fighting on, determined to get the win.
The second half was more of the same as both teams went back and forth with the ball, each attempting to get the next important goal.
Finally, the Grizzlies found a bit of a mismatch and caught the Broncos slight off in their match-ups and the Grizzlies were able to get a ball past the defense and goal keeper Melvin Arroyo. It was a clean goal, just one of those things that happen occasionally and just like that, the game was tied at one goal apiece.
The action didn’t slow a bit, in fact, if anything, the two teams continued to play at a frantic pace, each one trying to get just one more goal, one more chance to snatch a victory from the other team’s grasp. When the referee blew his whistle at the end of regulation, both teams still had the one goal on their side of the scoreboard.
To overtime it went and the first session saw the Broncos right back on the offensive, but to no avail. Nothing would slide by the Grizzly goal keeper, no rebound opportunity for a put back goal and the win.
It was the same for the Grizzlies, simply too much Bronco defense on display and the two teams found themselves heading into a second overtime period.
The same thing took place in the second overtime period with both teams getting a few chances, but nothing good enough to get the winning goal.
As time was winding down in the second overtime period, with the prospect of the game being decided by penalty kicks, the game was suddenly over. A ball had gotten past the Broncos’ defense and goal keeper and the Grizzlies were racing back downfield celebrating the win. There was some question about a Grizzly player being offsides, but after a consultation with the side judge, the referee called the goal good and the game over with the Grizzlies claiming the win 2-1 in overtime.
Thus the Blackfoot season came to an abrupt end at the hands of the Skyline Grizzlies, who will go to play Hillcrest who was upset by Idaho Falls 1-0. At stake, the second berth at next week’s state tournament.