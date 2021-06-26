BELGRADE, Mont. – Despite playing back and forth with the CBC Post 2 Oilers late Thursday afternoon, the Blackfoot Broncos American Legion baseball team ended up on the wrong end of the back-and-forth affair, dropping their second game of the tournament, 10-8.
The two teams went after each other from the beginning, with the Broncos scoring two runs in the top of the first inning and the Oilers coming right back with four runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. The whole game was like that with the two teams being tied at eight as they headed into the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Oilers would score twice in the bottom of the inning and the game was called due to time restrictions of the tournament.
The Broncos were tied or led the game three different times during the five-inning affair, but each time, the Oilers were able to come back and retake the lead, eventually winning the contest.
With the loss, the Broncos fell to 0-2 in the three-day tournament.
The Broncos sent out Ryan Steidley to take the ball on the mound and he struggled from the beginning with his control. He lasted four innings, throwing 92 pitches, but had trouble finding the strike zone. He allowed eight runs, seven of them earned, but failed to record a strikeout while walking eight batters. He gave up eight hits in his four innings.
Avian Martinez relieved Steidley and struggled as well, giving up two hits for two runs, both of them earned, while striking out one and walking one. Martinez took the loss in the game.
For the Oilers, Kyler Lewis was the winning pitcher for the Oilers, pitching a complete game, even though his line score may not have been all that beautiful. Lewis threw 104 pitches in the game, giving up 12 hits for eight runs, all of them earned, while striking out four and walking five in the contest.
At the plate, the Broncos were much better, collecting a dozen hits in the five-inning affair. Leading the hitters was Payton Brooks and Jaxon Holmes who each had three hits in the contest. Brooks had a double and a triple in the contest.
Cason Fisher, Spencer Cook, and Nate Goodwin each had a pair of hits in the contest.
For the Oilers, Cole Douglas led the way with four hits in four at-bats with three runs scored and a pair of runs batted in.
Both teams returned to the diamond on Friday. The Broncos played at 7 p.m. against the Bucks in a game played in Bozeman.
Blackfoot wrapped up their portion of the tournament on Saturday when they played the Helena Senators in a 2 p.m. contest also slated to be played in Bozeman.
BRONCOS 230 12X — 8 12 3
OILERS 402 22X — 10 12 2
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Cason Fisher 4 1 2 2 0 0
Spencer Cook 4 0 2 0 0 1
Tyler Vance 2 1 0 2 1 0
Payton Brooks 4 2 3 2 0 1
Nate Goodwin 2 0 2 2 1 0
Ryan Steidley 3 0 0 0 0 1
Ashton Mercado 2 1 0 0 0 1
Jaxon Holmes 3 1 3 0 0 0
Boston Ross 1 2 0 0 2 1
Avian Martinez — — — — — -
Totals 25 8 12 8 4 5
Batting 2B: Payton Brooks
3B: Payton Brooks
TB: Payton Brooks 6, Spencer Cook 2, Cason Fisher 2, Nate Goodwin 2, Jaxon Holmes 3
RBI: Payton Brooks 2, Cason Fisher 2, Nate Goodwin 2, Tyler Vance 2
FC: Spencer Cook, Tyler Vance
HBP: Ashton Mercado, Tyler Vance
CS: Spencer Cook, Cason Fisher
TotalsTeam QAB: 12 (38.71%)
Payton Brooks 3, Spencer Cook, Cason Fisher, Nate Goodwin, Jaxon Holmes 2, Ashton Mercado, Boston Ross 2, Tyler Vance
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Payton Brooks, Boston Ross 2
CBC Post 2 Oilers AA 18U
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Braden Barr 4 1 1 0 0 0
Morgan Pickett 3 3 2 0 1 0
Cole Douglass 4 3 4 2 0 0
Samson Wagner 2 2 1 1 1 1
Shane Taggart 4 1 2 4 0 0
Grant Nipper 1 0 0 2 1 0
Justin Wicks 2 0 0 0 2 0
Cooper Hack 4 0 2 0 0 0
Ashton Armstrong 2 0 0 0 1 0
Kyler Lewis — — — — — -
Totals 26 10 12 9 6 1
Batting 2B: Cole Douglass, Samson Wagner
3B: Cole Douglass, Shane Taggart
TB: Braden Barr, Cole Douglass 7, Morgan Pickett 2, Shane Taggart 4, Samson Wagner 2, Cooper Hack 2
RBI: Cole Douglass 2, Grant Nipper 2, Shane Taggart 4, Samson Wagner
SF: Grant Nipper 2, Samson Wagner
ROE: Justin Wicks, Cooper Hack
FC: Ashton Armstrong
SB: Samson Wagner
TotalsTeam QAB: 20 (57.14%)
Ashton Armstrong, Braden Barr, Cole Douglass 4, Grant Nipper 4, Morgan Pickett 2, Shane Taggart, Samson Wagner 4, Justin Wicks 2, Cooper Hack
Team LOB: 10FieldingE: Ashton Armstrong, Kyler Lewis
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Ryan Steidley 4.0 92 .533 8 8 7 0 5 0
Avian Martinez 1.0 34 .706 4 2 2 1 1 0
Totals 5.0 126 .579 12 10 9 1 6 0
Pitching L: Avian Martinez
WP: Ryan Steidley
Pitches-Strikes: Avian Martinez 34-24, Ryan Steidley 92-49
Groundouts-Flyouts: Avian Martinez 0-2, Ryan Steidley 3-7
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Avian Martinez 5-8, Ryan Steidley 14-27
CBC Post 2 Oilers AA 18U
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Kyler Lewis 5.0 104 .587 12 8 8 5 4 0
Totals 5.0 104 .587 12 8 8 5 4 0
Pitching W: Kyler Lewis
HBP: Kyler Lewis 2
Pitches-Strikes: Kyler Lewis 104-61
Groundouts-Flyouts: Kyler Lewis 4-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Kyler Lewis 19-31
Stats provided by Game Changer