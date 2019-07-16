RIGBY – The Blackfoot Broncos Legion AA baseball team traveled north to Rigby to take on the Rockies of Rigby/Madison in what was the regular season finale until district play begins today.
For the first time in several weeks, the Broncos were close to being at full strength and the team was making its finals adjustments prior to the start of the district tournament which will decide the fate of which teams will advance to the state tournament.
The Rockies grabbed an early lead when they were able to score three times in the bottom of the first inning, but the Broncos came roaring back with six big runs in the top of the second inning to lead the game 6-3.
Neither team was done scoring as the Rockies responded with two more runs in the bottom of the second before the Broncos took back the lead and control of the game with a pair of runs in the top of the third.
Both teams added a pair of runs in the fourth, and when the Broncos scored a run in the top of the fifth it gave them a lead at 11-7 and many thought they were on their way to a big victory.
Little did anyone know that the Broncos would not score another run in the game and when the Rockies scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, they would walk off with a 12-11 win.
The Broncos kept up with the Rockies in hitting, with the Rockies getting 13 hits to the Broncos’ 11 and although the Broncos committed two errors, they really weren’t the cause of the loss, they just didn’t keep the Rockies from getting that all-important hit in a critical time.
Pitching was fairly even on both sides of the scoreboard as the Broncos were busy trying to get their pitching rotation set up for the district tournament.
Chase Turner and Isaiah Thomas were both very effective as they were throwing first-pitch strikes while they were in the game. They led the team with eight apiece in that category and Juan Pimentel led the team with three strikeouts.
Offensively, the Broncos got three hits from Carlos Pimentel and another pair from Payton Brooks, so the offense was spread around with everyone getting in on the action. Jace Grimmett and Stryker Wood were both very productive at the plate with four quality at bats in the game.
The Pimentel twins, Carlos and Juan, each collected a pair of runs batted in to lead the team in that category.
As this team moves into the district tournament, I have been asked what their chances are and to be honest, this is a team that could accomplish just about anything.
They have already defeated the Idaho Falls Bandits, who many have conceded the title to. I don’t think the Broncos need to concede anything to anyone. They have beaten the unbeatable and nobody can take that away from them. Can they do it again? Of course they can.
They have the starting pitching in Candon Dahle, Isaiah Thomas, Chase Turner, Jace Grimmett, and Mike Gardner, any of whom can throw shutout inning after shutout inning when they are on. Gardner, Brooks, Serr, and Nappo have all stepped in and stopped opponents in their tracks and that is needed for a team to post those important wins. Juan Pimentel is the closer and when he and Nappo are both on, they are all but unstoppable.
The offensive lineup has settled down and when everyone is there and productive, there aren’t many teams that are better.
There is offense at the top of the order along with speed. There isn’t a lot of power in the lineup, but when Chase Turner and Jarod Gough are on, they can smash the ball. There is plenty of speed with Grimmett, Thomas, Stryker Wood, Gardner and Dahle to keep other teams honest.
The thing that will separate this team from making it to the state tournament may come down to mental errors, not physical errors.
This team must play smart baseball, not run themselves out of innings. They must take advantage of runners in scoring position and be able to get them home. They need to move runners over and into scoring position when it is called for and they must stay focused and in the game and not let themselves get taken out of the game in crucial times.
If they can do those things, then the sky is the limit to how far they can go.
If they lose sight of the prize at the end of the tunnel, then it could also be a short tournament for the Broncos and a quick break before everyone heads back to school in August.
I guess the answer is this is any kind of team. Only time will tell what they think they can do.