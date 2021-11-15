SANDPOINT – In a game that figured to be just as close as it ended up being, the Blackfoot Broncos were ousted from the 4A state football playoffs in a thrilling overtime contest Friday night with the Bulldogs of Sandpoint, 29-28.
The game was played very close to the vest by both teams, and in the first half, the only scoring by either team came on a pair of field goals by Sandpoint, who went to intermission leading 6-0.
Midway through the third period, Blackfoot was able to get running back Austin Ramirez free for a 13 yard run and with the Tyler Vance extra point, the Broncos were on the scoreboard and in the lead at 7-6. That came at 7:45 of the third period.
The score was still at 7-6 as the two teams entered the fourth quarter but things began to loosen up and the two ball clubs went back and forth for the final 12 minutes of regulation, with the score changing hands four times.
It was Sandpoint who got things going first, when at the 9:36 mark of the fourth period, Bulldog quarterback Parker Pettit was able to get the ball over the goal line from one yard out, and with the two-point conversion by running back Garrett Cox, they took the lead at 14-7.
The Broncos wasted no time in getting the ball down the field and they set up shop at the 25 yard line with about 7:45 left in regulation. That is when Michael Edwards took the handoff and headed toward the goal line. He appeared to be stopped around the 10, but his knee never hit the ground and the whistle never blew and as he rolled off the pile, he kept on running right into the end zone for a 35-yard score, which with the extra point, tied the game up once again.
Back would come Sandpoint, but when they were stopped, it gave the Broncos a chance to win the game in regulation. The Broncos drove the ball down to the 11 yard line, taking as much time off the clock as possible with each snap count.
With the ball sitting on the 11 and only 2:24 remaining in regulation, the handoff went to Ramirez once again and he bowled his way into the end zone for the go ahead score. With the extra point, the Broncos were in the lead and apparently headed to the title game. Someone forgot to tell Sandpoint that.
The Bulldogs, from inside their own 10 yard line, sent star running back Garret Cox into a pass pattern where Parker Pettit would hit him on a wheel route and by the time Cox finished dodging and dancing around would-be tacklers, he had gone some 78 yards to set up a first and 10 on the Broncos’ side of the field.
That is when Parker Pettit took matters into his own hands, scampering in from four yards away for the tying score and the teams were headed to overtime with the score tied at 21.
Blackfoot got the ball first in overtime and Austin Ramirez scored his third touchdown of the night from six yards out to put the Broncos ahead 28-21.
The Bulldogs and Parker Pettit went back to work and a 15-yard pass play from Pettit to Vandenburg resulted. The Bulldogs went for two on the conversion and Pettit scampered in from off tackle to give the Sandpoint Bulldogs the win by a single point, 29-28.
Sandpoint will play next in the Kibbie Dome on Friday night at 7 p.m. against the Skyline Grizzlies. It will be the third straight week that the Bulldogs will be playing a member of the High Country Conference having already having taken down Shelley and Blackfoot.