BLACKFOOT — The 4A Blackfoot Broncos shook off some first-game rust and gave the 5A Thunder Ridge Titans a whale of a battle Friday night at Hartkopf Field, only to fall yards short as the game wound down in a 26-25 decision.
Once they got going consistently after some fits and starts to open the game, they picked things up quite nicely with a few juniors leading the way.
Blackfoot quarterback Jaxon Grimmett showed a lot of poisein his first start as a junior, throwing for 224 yards and three touchdowns in the game, adding another 36 on the ground.
Seven of those yards came on a scramble around the left side with Grimmett reaching across the goal line in the corner of the end zone to give the Broncos a shot at tying or winning the game with 1:20 left in the fourth quarter.
Blackfoot went for the win but, with a loaded backfield, their two-point conversion attempt on the ground fell short. The Titans recovered the onside kick and all they had to do was run out the clock, running once and taking a knee twice.
Deegan Hale and Javonte King proved to be a dangerous receiving combo for the Broncos. Hale rang up 123 yards and a touchdown through the air, and King had 96 yards with two touchdowns.
King scored his first touchdown on Blackfoot’s first offensive play of the game on a 70-yard pass from Grimmett down the left sideline after a Thunder Ridge defender fell down to tie the game at 6-6 with 6:23 left in the first quarter. He added a seven-yard TD reception with 10:45 left in the game on a perfect throw from Grimmett and a nice diving catch from King underneath the defender. to make it 20-19.
Blackfoot also showed it had a fine runner stepping in to some big shoes as junior Austin Ramirez carried the ball 25 times for 120 yards, steadily moving the chains or picking up big yards to give the Broncos good position on downs.
The Broncos struggled a bit defensively in the early going against both the running and passing attacks of the Titans. Thunder Ridge picked up big chunks of yardage as they marched down the field on their opening drive, capped off by a one-yard keeper by quarterback Tao Johnson with 6:38 left in the opening frame, and with Ryan Johnson’s kick being blocked it was 6-0.
Then came King’s long scoring reception on the Broncos’ first play on offense. Gavyn Cornell’s extra point try failing, tying it up at 6-6.
Blackfoot notched two fumble recoveries in the second quarter but couldn’t convert. The Titans picked off a Grimmett pass to give themselves another chance to score before halftime. They faced a fourth-and-goal at the Blackfoot one yard line before Jaden Sautter punched it in from there with 1:51 on the clock, bulling his way in off right tackle. Thunder Ridge went for a two-point conversion, and Johnson connected with Paul Fitzgerald to make it a 14-6 game which stood at the half.
The Broncos had a chance to score early in the fourth quarter, but a 32-yard field goal try with 9:30 remaining went wide left. Thunder Ridge didn’t waste any time padding its lead with Johnson hitting Fitzgerald on a 60-yard scoring strike down the right sideline with 9:02 left in the period. The conversion pass failed and it was 20-6.
But the Broncos started picking things up offensively with Hale’s 23-yard scoring pass narrowing it to 20-12 with four minutes on the clock.
With Blackfoot’s offense showing more consistent punch, the Broncos’ defense became inspired as well and started putting strong pressure on the Titans.
A pass interference call against Thunder Ridge gave the Broncos a first-and-goal at the Titans’ 7, which set up Grimmett’s pretty scoring throw and catch to King. An unsportsmanlike conduct call against King set Cornell way back on the PAT kick, turning it into a 34-yard try but Cornell nailed it with room to spare and it was 20-19 Thunder Ridge.
Johnson scored the Titans’ last touchdown with 5:43 left in the game on a two-yard sprint around the left end off a fake handoff. Bronco linebacker Braxton Marlatt intercepted the two-point pass attempt to set up the late heroics with just under three minutes to go.
Blackfoot plays at Idaho Falls next Friday night after the Tigers thumped Hillcrest 41-7 in their opening game.
THUNDER RIDGE 26, BLACKFOOT 25
Thunder Ridge 6 8 8 6 — 26
Blackfoot 6 0 6 13 — 25