RIGBY – The unbeaten and top-ranked 5A football team in Idaho, the Rigby Trojans, stayed that way last Friday night as they downed the Blackfoot Broncos by a final score of 24-13.
Under different circumstances, Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez might not have felt so good about a win over a 4A program as he did on Friday night. Partly because the Rigby Trojans hold themselves to extremely high standards when it comes to football.
Before the two teams even got started on Friday night, Rigby lost several players to injuries. Both cornerbacks, Ryder Thompson and Zxaeb Falevai, plus outside linebacker Logan Fredericksen went down with injuries and were not able to play.
Fredericksen’s injury appeared to be the more serious of those three and may keep him sidelined for a couple of weeks.
Rigby also played without wide receiver Taylor Freemon with an ankle injury and hope to have him back for next week when they play Highland for the top spot in the High Country Conference 5A division.
The Trojans simply turned to their ground attack and they were able to grind out over 200 yards rushing and did not incur any additional injuries in the game.
The Trojans simply put the game on the backs of their defensive unit, which came up big in the win over Blackfoot.
Blackfoot struggled most of the evening getting the ball into scoring position and when they did, they were turned away by the bigger, stronger Trojans, leaving the Broncos frustrated and, at times, bewildered.
They simply couldn’t handle the bigger linemen of Rigby consistently and when they did do something positive, it was quickly negated by a big Rigby play.
The weather didn’t help matters for either team as it rained for most of the game and with a cold southerly wind blowing, it made things difficult for the passing game of Blackfoot to get going.
One positive for Blackfoot, even with the weather conditions, they did something that only three teams have done all season long and that is score 13 points on the tough Rigby defense. The Broncos also held the Trojans to their lowest point output of the year.
Next up for Rigby will be a home contest against the Highland Rams on Friday night at 7p.m.
For Blackfoot, it will be homecoming and they will entertain the 5-2 Shelley Russets on Friday night as well, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.