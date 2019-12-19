BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot High School Broncos flexed their muscles on Wednesday night and showed that they want to be considered the team to beat in the High Country Conference, and in so doing came away with a dominating win over the Skyline Grizzlies.
The Broncos flew from the gates as they quickly opened up a lead over the Grizzlies and Skyline spent the rest of the game trying to play catch-up to no avail.
In the end, eight Broncos were listed in the score book having scored and the final was all Blackfoot by the final of 57-39.
The opening quarter saw Blackfoot hitting on all cylinders and when the buzzer sounded to end the first period, it was Blackfoot in front by the score of 16-9.
The second quarter saw things slow down a bit, but the Broncos remained in control and while they only edged the Grizzlies by a 9-7 margin in quarter number two, the lead expanded to a 25-16 margin when the teams went to the locker room for the intermission.
“(It was) kind of a tight first quarter, pretty low-scoring first half,” Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said. “Defensively, we got some easy run-outs in the second half and pushed the lead up. Really balanced, everybody got to to play and contributed tonight, so it was a good team effort.”
As the third period unfolded, Skyline made repeated attempts to get back into the game and each one was met with Blackfoot resistance. If it wasn’t Carter Layton with a big block, Brayden Wright’s scoring, it was Craig Young with a deflected pass or a big run out that ended in a dunk for Jayden Wistisen. The whole Blackfoot team was involved and gained valuable experience in the second half of play.
The third period would end with Blackfoot comfortably ahead by the score of 38-25.
From the start of the fourth, it was only a question of how far the Broncos wanted to win by. The score could have been anything, the Broncos were playing that well, and Skyline simply had no answer for what Blackfoot was doing on the floor.
Next up for the Broncos will be a Saturday evening contest with Star Valley of Wyoming, a game that was rescheduled from last weekend due to weather. That game will have a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
BLACKFOOT 57, SKYLINE 35
Skyline 9 7 9 10 — 35
Blackfoot 16 9 13 19 — 57
Skyline — Christean Thomas 6, Parker Kucera 1, Raleigh Shippen 12, Cade Marlow 7, Jace Eames 2, Issac Farnsworth 2, Eli Ames 2, George McLean 1, Ethan Morse 2.
Blackfoot — Reece Robinson 3, Jett Shelley 8, Brayden Wright 11, Craig Young 5, Candon Dahle 6, Jayden Wistisen 9, Carter Layton 11, Melvin Arroyo 4.