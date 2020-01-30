IDAHO FALLS – Blackfoot’s Jett Shelley has probably made thousands of three-point shots in practice and games over the years and is known for his prowess from behind the three-point arc.
On Wednesday night, in what may become the shot of the year for the Broncos, Shelley made the highlight reel with a three-pointer as time was running out to give the Broncos a 48-47, come-from-behind win over rival Skyline. The win keeps the Broncos in the second position in the High Country Conference as the regular season is winding down.
The last-second heroics came after the Broncos had opened up a 12-point lead on the Grizzlies at the start of the third quarter, with a 10-0 run. It was the second time in the game that the Broncos had relinquished a double-digit lead to the Grizzlies in the game.
The closing few minutes of the game became more exciting at the 3:00 mark, when Skyline got a bucket from Cade Marlow to erase a 12-point lead and give the Grizzlies the lead at 41-40.
The two teams went back and forth and many felt that the game may have reached an ending when, with 1:10 remaining, Skyline held a two-point lead at 45-43 and forced a Blackfoot turnover.
Blackfoot came right back with a turnover of their own and forced another tie, this time at 45, with just 19.5 seconds remaining.
The two teams exchanged timeouts and with 8.8 seconds remaining, Skyline would break through with a basket to retake the lead at 47-45.
The Grizzlies then were able to foul to stop the clock and keep the Broncos from setting up a play that would give them a good shot at a tie or the lead.
With the ball moving down the sideline, it eventually got the Broncos the ball in front of the scorer’s table with 1.9 seconds remaining and the Grizzlies had no more fouls to give without putting the Broncos on the free throw line.
The Broncos got the ball inbounds, made one pass to Shelley, and he let go with his shot. The ball hit nothing but the bottom of the net, giving the Broncos the lead once again at 48-47, with .5 seconds remaining in the game.
Skyline would get one chance at getting the ball inbounds and a wild shot that was nowhere close to the basket and the buzzer sounded, giving the Broncos the win and keeping them in second place behind Idaho Falls in the High Country Conference 4A division.
Next up for Blackfoot will be a home game today when Idaho Falls comes to town for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off. The Broncos are now 6-7 on the season, but 4-1 in conference play.
BLACKFOOT 48, SKYLINE 47
Blackfoot 16 12 10 10 — 48
Skyline 11 15 8 13 — 47
Blackfoot — Reece Robinson 7, Jett Shelley 9, Jace Grimmett 3, Isaiah Thomas 5, Candon Dahle 4, Jayden Wistisen 7, Carter Layton 13.
Skyline — Christian Thomas 4, Parker Kucera 6, Raleigh Shippen 6, Cade Marlow 7, Eli Ames 11,Cruz Taylor 13.