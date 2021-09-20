IDAHO FALLS – It was an expected tight match between the Skyline Grizzlies and the Blackfoot Broncos on Thursday evening as the two teams met to try and settle the logjam at the top of the High Country Conference standings in boys’ soccer.
Playing under the lights, the game was high intensity from the opening kick and the two teams went at each other, contesting each and every 50-50 ball and trying to gain an edge over the other team.
Skyline had been leading the conference standings for the whole season, but with Hillcrest and Blackfoot coming on strong in recent weeks.
These three teams have pretty much separated themselves from Shelley and Bonneville in the conference standings and it is beginning to look like the top three and the “other two.”
As the game wore on, it was back and forth, up and down, save after save from the two goal keepers and very solid defense in front of the goals.
As the first half was beginning to wind down, Blackfoot’s Manny Bartolo was able to stuff a shot into the back of the Skyline goal and just like that the Broncos had the momentum and the lead as the two teams headed into the intermission.
The two teams came out of the halftime break and it was more of the same as they went back and forth.
Skyline tried a few long passes deep into the Blackfoot zone, but the Bronco defense was able to thwart those efforts as they happened and then the Grizzlies altered their tactics and tried rushing from the outside as their wing players would break into the Bronco zone and wait for a pass down the sidelines.
Eventually, the Grizzlies got the moment they were waiting for. With the box flooded with Skyline players, a shot bounced out, off of a Blackfoot defender and right at the foot of a Grizzly, who was able to put the ball into the net on the rebound. With 27 minutes remaining in the game, things were back to where they were at the start of the game, all tied up, only now it was 1-1.
Back and forth the teams continued to go at, first one defense stopping the other team and the it was reversed as the ball came back down the field.
It was exciting soccer, to say the least, but as the final whistle would blow, the score remained at 1-1 and with an expected win by Blackfoot over Bonneville on the horizon, the top three teams, Skyline, Hillcrest and Blackfoot will all be tied at 2-0-2 in conference play, making the final round robin between the three all that more important as the teams will be heading into the District 6/High Country Tournament in just a few short weeks.
It is an exciting time of the year, especially when watching the young Broncos grow and improve with each passing game.