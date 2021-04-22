BLACKFOOT – On paper, the game between the Shelley Russets and the Blackfoot Broncos looked like a bit of a mismatch. After all, Shelley was 2-12 coming into the game and Blackfoot had posted an 11-5 record. That would have made almost anyone think the game was a total mismatch. That is why they make them play the games.
Shelley came out playing its best offensive baseball of the year, putting runs on the board in the first two innings, and holding a 5-4 lead over Blackfoot.
That is when Tyler Vance took things into his own hands, launching a solo home run in the bottom of the third, another solo shot in the bottom of the fifth, drove in five runs on the day and denied Shelley’s upset bid. In all, Vance went 3-3 on the day from the plate and helped the Broncos to a 17-7 win over Shelley in a game that was shortened to five innings due to the Mercy Rule.
Candon Dahle started the game on the mound for the Broncos, lasting three innings, giving up six hits and five runs. Only one of the runs was earned and Dahle struck out three while walking two, a good enough outing to earn the win in the game.
Ryan Steidley came in from the bullpen to pitch the final two innings, giving up a pair of runs, both of them earned, while striking out two and walking one runner in his stint on the mound.
From the batter’s box, the Broncos were deadly, cranking out 15 hits, led by Vance’s three-for-three performance. Four other Broncos accumulated a pair of hits in the game, Benjamin Wilson had a pair of hits as did Candon Dahle, Jace Grimmett, and Jaden Harris to lead the offense.
Vance’s five runs batted in were the most by a Bronco on Tuesday, but Wilson, Harris and Dahle all had a pair of runs batted in and Kyler Mills added a three-RBI afternoon for the Broncos.
The Broncos were also running wild on the base paths, with Carter Layton and Jaden Harris each collecting a pair of steals and Stryker Wood, Jace Grimmett, Benjamin Wilson and Kyler Mills each stealing one base for Blackfoot.
For Shelley, they did collect nine hits on the afternoon, led by Jarrett Leal and Austin Bateman with three hits each on the day. Bateman had four runs batted in to lead the Russets in that category.
The same two teams matched up on Wednesday as they completed the home-and-home series with a game in Shelley.
SHELLEY 230 20X X — 7 9 5
BLACKFOOT 137 06X X — 17 15 2
Shelley Russets
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Trevor Gemar 3 1 1 0 0 1
Kayden Kidman 2 3 1 0 1 0
Jarret Leal 3 1 3 2 0 0
Austin Bateman 3 0 3 4 0 0
Jaxon Byington 3 0 0 0 0 1
Peyton Maynard 3 0 1 0 0 0
John Kerner 2 0 0 0 1 2
Stockton Poulsen 2 1 0 0 0 1
Carter Osterman 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jedd Kerner 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dylan Bean 1 1 0 0 1 0
Totals 23 7 9 6 3 5
Batting 2B: Austin Bateman
TB: Jarret Leal 3, Austin Bateman 4, Kayden Kidman, Peyton Maynard, Trevor Gemar
RBI: Jarret Leal 2, Austin Bateman 4
SAC: Jedd Kerner
ROE: Stockton Poulsen
FC: Kayden Kidman, Peyton Maynard, Trevor Gemar
SB: Kayden Kidman, Trevor Gemar
PIK: Austin Bateman
TotalsTeam QAB: 13 (48.15%)
Jarret Leal 2, Jedd Kerner, Austin Bateman 2, John Kerner 3, Dylan Bean, Kayden Kidman 2, Peyton Maynard 2
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Jarret Leal, Jaxon Byington, Kayden Kidman 2, Stockton Poulsen
DP: Jarret Leal
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Benjamin Wilson 3 2 2 2 0 0
Jaden Harris 4 3 2 2 0 0
Tyler Vance 3 2 3 5 1 0
Jace Grimmett 4 1 2 1 0 0
Stryker Wood 4 2 1 0 0 0
Candon Dahle 2 2 2 1 0 0
Ryan Steidley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Carter Layton 4 3 1 2 0 0
Eli Hayes 3 0 1 1 1 0
Kyler Mills 2 1 1 3 0 1
Dragen Robinson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jaxon Grimmett 0 1 0 0 0 0
Avian Martinez 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ryan Reynolds — — — — — -
Totals 31 17 15 17 2 3
Batting2B: Jace Grimmett, Stryker Wood
HR: Tyler Vance 2
TB: Candon Dahle 2, Jace Grimmett 3, Jaden Harris 2, Eli Hayes, Carter Layton, Kyler Mills, Tyler Vance 9, Benjamin Wilson 2, Stryker Wood 2
RBI: Candon Dahle, Jace Grimmett, Jaden Harris 2, Eli Hayes, Carter Layton 2, Kyler Mills 3, Tyler Vance 5, Benjamin Wilson 2
SF: Kyler Mills, Benjamin Wilson
ROE: Eli Hayes, Carter Layton 2, Benjamin Wilson, Stryker Wood
FC: Jaden Harris, Carter Layton
HBP: Ryan Steidley, Benjamin Wilson
SB: Jace Grimmett, Jaden Harris 2, Carter Layton 2, Kyler Mills, Benjamin Wilson, Stryker Wood
TotalsTeam QAB: 18 (48.65%)
Candon Dahle 2, Jace Grimmett, Jaden Harris, Eli Hayes 2, Carter Layton, Kyler Mills, Dragen Robinson, Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance 4, Benjamin Wilson 2, Stryker Wood 2
Team LOB: 4FieldingE: Jace Grimmett, Kyler Mills
Shelley Russets
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Jedd Kerner 2.2 63 .603 10 11 4 0 1 1
Dylan Bean 1.1 28 .821 3 5 2 1 0 1
Jaxon Byington 0.2 23 .565 2 1 1 2 1 0
Totals 4.2 114 .649 15 17 6 3 2 2
Pitching L: Jedd Kerner
HBP: Jedd Kerner, Dylan Bean
Pitches-Strikes: Jedd Kerner 63-38, Dylan Bean 28-23, Jaxon Byington 23-13
Groundouts-Flyouts: Jedd Kerner 1-5, Dylan Bean 0-2, Jaxon Byington 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Jedd Kerner 10-21, Dylan Bean 9-11, Jaxon Byington 2-5
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Candon Dahle 3.0 57 .614 6 5 1 3 2 0
Ryan Steidley 2.0 34 .618 3 2 2 2 1 0
Ryan Reynolds 0.0 0 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 5.0 91 .615 9 7 3 5 3 0
Pitching W: Candon Dahle
Pitches-Strikes: Candon Dahle 57-35, Ryan Reynolds 0-0, Ryan Steidley 34-21
Groundouts-Flyouts: Candon Dahle 3-1, Ryan Reynolds 0-0, Ryan Steidley 2-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Candon Dahle 12-17, Ryan Reynolds 0-0, Ryan Steidley 6-10
Stats provided by Game Changer