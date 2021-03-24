BOISE – The season is young still and yet the High School Power Rankings have already been released for baseball.
The Blackfoot Broncos, headed to the Treasure Valley for the annual Buck’s Bags Baseball Tournament this weekend, have a fairly favorable ranking for a team that only has a couple of games under its belt.
The Broncos check in with the number four power ranking in the 4A classification this week at 23.50 and trails only Canyon Ridge, Emmett, and Preston in the rankings.
Shelley ranks 25th out of the 26 4A schools in the state.
TEAM Conference Record Overall Record Power Ranking
1. Canyon Ridge 2 0 0 6 0 0 62.50
2. Emmett 2 0 0 6 0 0 60.50
3. Preston 0 0 0 4 2 0 30.00
4. Blackfoot 0 0 0 2 0 0 23.50
5. Hillcrest 0 0 0 2 0 0 23.50
6. Sandpoint 2 0 0 2 0 0 23.00
7. Twin Falls 2 0 0 4 4 0 18.50
8. Bishop Kelly 0 1 0 2 1 0 16.50
9. Wood River 0 0 0 2 2 0 10.00
10. Ridgevue 1 0 0 2 2 0 6.50
11. Minico 0 0 0 2 3 0 6.00
12. Skyline 0 0 0 1 2 0 1.50
The 3A classification is led by Sugar-Salem followed by Kimberly and Marsh Valley. Those three teams have been the most impressive and the Diggers already have won six games on the year with two losses.
Kimberly is 3-2 and Marsh Valley an impressive 3-0, which does not include a doubleheader win on Tuesday by big scores. The Eagles have some big bats and are the early favorites to win the South East Idaho Conference.
Snake River checks in with the 16th ranking of the 20 3A schools in the state.
In the 3A classification, the standings are as follows:
TEAM Conference Record Overall Record Power Ranking
1. Sugar-Salem 0 0 0 6 2 0 46.50
2. Kimberly 1 0 0 3 2 0 37.50
3. Marsh Valley 0 0 0 3 0 0 34.00
4. South Fremont 0 0 0 3 1 0 32.50
5. Weiser 0 0 0 4 2 0 32.00
6. Fruitland 0 0 0 4 2 0 31.50
7. Homedale 1 0 0 3 3 0 13.50
8. McCall-Donnelly 0 1 0 1 1 0 4.50
9. Teton 0 0 0 1 1 0 4.00
10. Buhl 1 0 0 1 1 0 3.50
It is hard to believe that Grangeville has already played 11 games this season, but they have and sport an 8-3 record to have the best Power Ranking in Idaho for the 2A classification.
Grangeville is followed by the undefeated Malad Dragons who are already 6-0 on the year and Orofino who is also unbeaten and ranks third.
Firth checks in with the number 10 ranking after a weekend where they went 1-2, the two losses coming at the hands of a 3A school in Fruitland and a 4A school in Jerome.
In the 2A classification, the standings are as follows:
TEAM Conference Record Overall Record Power Ranking
1. Grangeville 0 0 0 8 3 0 93.00
2. Malad 0 0 0 4 0 0 62.00
3. Orofino 0 0 0 4 0 0 53.00
4. Nampa Christian 0 0 0 4 0 0 52.50
5. Declo 0 0 0 3 0 0 35.50
6. Marsing 0 0 0 4 2 1 26.50
7. Wendell 0 0 0 2 2 0 14.00
8. Cole Valley Christian 0 0 0 2 2 0 4.00
9. Melba 0 0 0 2 3 0 2.00
10. Firth 0 0 0 1 2 0 0.00