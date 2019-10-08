BLACKFOOT – Not every Senior Night turns out the way that the fans, coaches, and players want. On Monday night, the Blackfoot High School boys’ soccer senior night was just about perfect.
You can thank the coaching staff of Liam Pope and his assistants Eddie Ballesteros and Jesus Oseguera for keeping the right mixture of seniors and their bench performers on the field at all times. There were great saves from senior goal keeper Melvin Arroyo and the return of Frankie Garcia, who has missed the entire regular season until Monday night with a broken collar bone and the timely goals and defense of all the players on the field.
The end result was a nifty 4-0 win that showed the fans in attendance just what this team is capable of as they secured the third seed in the upcoming district tournament that gets underway on Wednesday afternoon.
This senior night showed everyone just what kind of a team has been built over the years by this coaching staff and how they have been able to develop players and teams that just keep on winning.
The seniors — beginning with Melvin Arroyo, Christopher Botello, Ismael Cortez, Pedro Magana, Ivan Zamora, Brody Bailey and the rest — all performed in front of parents and friends and fans and they were able to shut down an improved Shelley team that had handed the Broncos a loss earlier in the season.
The passing was crisp and the defense was astounding as the two teams went up and down the field with speed and deep passes and the passing was spot on.
On Monday night, this Bronco team showed everyone in Blackfoot the way that the game of soccer is supposed to be played, with good defense, enthusiasm, camaraderie and of course timely offense. It was a total team effort and all of the accolades given at the end of the game were well deserved by the team and coaches.
With the win, the Broncos moved their conference record to 6-4 and their overall record to 6-7. Of note, however, as the team moves into district play is the fact that they are the only team to have beaten the defending district champion Hillcrest in conference play this season. They have also played the second seed in the tournament, Idaho Falls, to a very close 2-1 loss that could have gone either direction. This Bronco team should be talked about when the contenders are discussed for district play and who might emerge as the champion. This team came together on Monday night and will be heard from during the upcoming tournament.
The district tournament for the Broncos will begin today, when they host the Bonneville Bees in a game that begins at 4 p.m. in Blackfoot.
This is a team that deserves and would appreciate a huge crowd as they kick off the district tournament and they try and get to the state tournament once again this year.