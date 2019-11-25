POCATELLO – Each year, thousands of young men suit up to play football in the state of Idaho. Their journey begins in August, with twice-a-day workouts under a blistering sun for the most part, and culminating with a loss somewhere along the way, whether it is finding out that you don’t make the state playoffs, or a loss in the those playoffs that signal the end of careers and the start of basketball season.
For two of those teams, Kuna and Blackfoot, the culmination of a long 12-game season came at Holt Arena Saturday night, and following 48 minutes of exciting and sometimes frustrating play, Kuna was able to carry the blue trophy of a state championship the 250 miles or so home to celebrate with fans, friends, family and fellow students for the next year.
For the Broncos, it was the end of a career for about a dozen seniors and the memory of what could have been for those that will give it a try next year.
For Blackfoot, the game couldn’t have started any better than it did. Forced to take the opening kickoff, the Broncos set up their offense on the 24 yard line and the first play of the game saw a bubble pass from quarterback Craig Young to standout wide receiver Reece Robinson and 74 yards later, the Broncos were in the end zone with the game’s first score and a quick 7-0 lead over the favored Kavemen.
It wouldn’t stop there, as a fired up Bronco defense took the field and quickly forced the Kavemen into a punt situation, putting the Broncos’ offense right back on the field.
The Broncos pushed the ball down to the Kuna 36 yard line and on fourth down, Young found Robinson once again, wide open for the score and with the first period barely halfway over, the Broncos were on the good side of a 13-0 lead and the Blackfoot faithful were loud and proud in their support of their beloved green and black clad Broncos.
It would have been inconceivable to think that the Broncos were going to shut out the Kavemen and sure enough, back came Kuna on its next possession.
The drove the ball deep into Blackfoot territory, converting on a pair of fourth downs along the way and eventually were able to punch the ball in from four yards out to cut the score to 13-7 in favor of the Broncos.
“Kuna has one of the best quarterbacks in all of the state and his receiving corps is unbelievable,” Blackfoot quarterback Craig Young said. “Every time Sean Austin needed a completion, his receivers came up with the ball, even when closely guarded by our guys.”
Austin was able to keep the drive going on a couple of occasions and with three minutes remaining in the first quarter, there had already been three touchdowns scored and Kuna was set to kick off.
That is when the momentum was about to take a turn in the Kavemen’s direction.
Kuna executed a perfect onside kick, recovering the ball on Blackfoot’s 46 yard line and they were in business before the Broncos had a chance to gather their thoughts and prepare for the Kuna offensive onslaught that was coming.
The quarter would end with Blackfoot leading 13-7, but Kuna had the ball on the Blackfoot 13 yard line with a fourth and goal.
The first play of the second quarter resulted in a touchdown pass and with the point after kick good, Kuna took its first lead of the game at 14-13.
The Broncos’ offense, having had a chance to regroup on the sidelines, came out firing once again.
Craig Young used his bevy of wide receivers and mixed in a few runs from Teegan Thomas along the way and eventually had the ball on the Kuna 19 yard line.
That is where Young dropped back to pass and found Brayden Wright for the Broncos’ third score of the first half and with the two-point conversion, the Broncos regained the lead at 21-7. It was beginning to look like an old fashioned shootout and the Broncos were matching the high powered Kavemen shot for shot as the two teams took turns trying to knock the other fighter out of the game.
While the Blackfoot passing game was clicking along and seemingly was scoring at will, the pace of the game and the momentum was slowly shifting towards Kuna and they made that crystal clear on their next possession.
It only took a few seconds and the Kavemen were right back in the end zone, this time on a 52 yard throw and catch from quarterback Sean Austin to wide receiver Leatham and just like that, with 6:05 left in the half, the Kavemen were able to tie the game at 21-21.
A Bronco miscue turned into more points for the Kavemen, this time taking the ball into the end zone from six yards away on another great pass and catch from Sean Austin to Brown and the Kavemen had a lead they would not surrender.
There was still just under two minutes remaining in the half and the Broncos simply had to hold on and then regroup at halftime, trailing by seven points, 28-21.
The Kavemen would have none of that, getting the ball back once again in short order, and then using a two yard run from do-everything back Jonathan Edwards for a final first half tally, that took the lead to 14 at 35-21, something that seemed almost impossible only minutes earlier. Momentum was definitely on the side of Kuna and the Kavemen were getting the ball to start the second half. Things were not in favor of the Broncos at this point in time.
The Broncos returned from the intermission with a renewed sense of energy and purpose. They quickly stopped the Kavemen on their first possession and took over the ball.
The offense mounted a bit of a drive, but when it stalled, the Broncos were forced to punt the ball back to the dangerous Kavemen offense and Kuna commenced on a long drive that ate up the clock, just what the Broncos had hoped to do themselves.
Alternating runs and passes, the Kavemen drove the ball deep into Bronco territory and with just 3:24 left in the third quarter, the Kavemen were able to get a two-yard touchdown run from their big back Edwards and suddenly, things were looking a bit bleak for the Broncos.
Down 42-21, the never-say-die offense of Blackfoot behind leader Craig Young commenced on a drive of its own. They used the run and pass effectively and with just under a minute left in the third period, Young was able to find Isaiah Thomas on a 15-yard catch and run and the Broncos were right back in the game, although trailing by 14 points at 42-28. All the Broncos needed now was a break and they would be right back in the game.
Kuna took the kickoff and began chewing up the clock, with the intent of closing things out as much as they could over the next drive. The Broncos were not having anything to do with that.
They burst through the offensive line and sacked Austin. Then they did it again and the result was a fumble and recovery by the Broncos, setting them up around their own 45 yard line with more than half of the fourth quarter remaining. Plenty of time for the quick strike offense to get momentum back on Blackfoot’s side of the ball.
The Broncos used their own screen, this time to Teegan Thomas to pick up a first down. Then another first down followed and before you knew it, the Broncos were on Kuna’s 15 yard line with over six minutes to go in the game.
Young would find Reece Robinson alone in the flat, and with a couple of moves, Robinson would not be denied the end zone, taking the ball in for the score with 5:24 remaining in the contest, and cutting the lead down to just seven points at 42-35. It was Young’s fifth touchdown of the game, and the third for Robinson, who had been suffering from cramps through much of the second half.
All the Broncos needed was one more little break and the feeling on the sidelines was that the game would be theirs.
Austin would have none of it. He worked the clock like a seasoned pro and moved the ball down the field. Five yards here, six yards there, a pass to the flat, one over the middle and suddenly there were only a few minutes left in the game and the Kavemen had the ball on the Broncos’ 15 yard line.
That is when Austin simply gave the ball to Edwards, something he had done hundreds of times the past couple of years and the big, burly back found just enough room to take the ball into the end zone with 2:54 left in the game. That made the score 49-35, with very little time left for the Broncos to get down the field one more time.
It wasn’t for lack of trying, the Broncos just found themselves on the wrong end of momentum and in a shootout with at team that was well versed in shootouts over the course of the season.
It was a gallant effort, one that will remain in the memories of all who witnessed it and participated in it. The Broncos never gave up, they never surrendered and they came so close to doing what many felt couldn’t be done.
This was a Broncos team that proved time and again that they could overcome double digit deficits and still come out ahead. They trailed Madison 19-0 before winning 21-19. They fell behind Minico 14-0 and stormed back to win easily.
They almost did it again against Kuna, beating them with their own style of play. They came close, but they have nothing to feel ashamed of and they should hold their head up high. They were doubted for most of the season, failing to get recognition in the state media polls until late in the year, after four schools from the west all lost in one week, and the Broncos vaulted into the top five after not receiving votes the previous week.
WEEK ONE
The season and the journey for the Broncos began back on Aug. 31, with a contest against Lakeland in Holt Arena. That is where the world was presented with a running back named Teegan Thomas and what he could mean to the Broncos’ offense in 2019. All Thomas did was run for 300 yards and five touchdowns, all on long runs of 25 yards or more and Young also connected on a pair of long touchdown passes to Reece Robinson. The Broncos had speed and a gambling defense in a 47-32 win.
WEEK TWO
The Broncos encountered a team from Star Valley, Wyo. All Star Valley had done at that time was win three of four state titles and were on a 15-game winning streak. The Broncos gave up 28 points and never could get the offense on track in a 28-14 loss. This was the last time that Blackfoot would taste defeat until Saturday night against Kuna. Star Valley, by the way, beat Sugar-Salem handily and Sugar-Salem won the 3A Idaho championship in the game before Blackfoot’s on Saturday. They were definitely a marker point for the way things would play out in Idaho.
WEEK THREE
This was not a game that invoked visions of a state championship game being part of the Broncos’ plans for the end of the year. Bonneville gave the Broncos fits and they were not a very good team at the time. Blackfoot would prevail and give itself a winning record, but little else was gained from the 21-14 win.
WEEK FOUR
A driving rainstorm ensued just before kickoff at the field at Thunder Ridge. The Broncos turned once again to the running game and Teegan Thomas delivered, just as he did all season. The Broncos did what they had to do, and although they gave up a field goal to the Titans, the defense did most of the rest. Neither offense looked like they were world beaters, but chalk up another win for the Broncos who were suddenly 3-1 and looking like they might be something.
WEEK FIVE
This was the game that made the Blackfoot faithful stand up and be noticed. The game took place at Thunder Stadium in Idaho Falls and was against the defending 4A state champions in Hillcrest and the Broncos controlled the game from start to finish. When it was over, the Knights went down to a 35-14 final and the Broncos were alive and well. They also had a budding superstar in Teegan Thomas who was beginning to look like the best running back in the state.
WEEK SIX
Who thought up this schedule? Back-to-back weeks of games against the teams that had won the last three 4A state titles. No breather at all? But then again, that is the High Country Conference. This is the game that should have put Blackfoot on the map.
They were playing their third straight week on the road against quality opponents, but still no love from the media pollsters, who kept leaving the Broncos on the outside looking in. Thomas was again a workhorse and the passing game was clicking once again.
WEEK SEVEN
Finally, a game back at Blackfoot for the Broncos and who do they draw? Madison and the Buck Bowl. The Broncos spotted the Bobcats 19 first half points and looked like they were ready to fold up the tent and cash in their chips. Then the second half began. The Broncos scored 21 straight points, the defense made those points stand up and the Broncos had a five-game winning streak going and looked like they might never look back the rest of the season.
WEEK EIGHT
This was the game that really gelled the Broncos as a team. Teegan Thomas missed the game with a broken wrist. The Broncos resorted to a “running back by committee” plan and it worked. Draegen Robinson stepped up, as did Bowen Robinson, Brayden Wright and Reece Robinson. Even Young got into the action and the Broncos found out that others could carry the ball and do it effectively. The win may not have been all that impressive, but it was a win and clinched the Broncos at least a tie for the conference title.
WEEK NINE
People were finally taking notice of the Broncos, who had earned the number two spot in the media poll. They were also playing without Thomas for the second week in a row and they were playing a winless team in Shelley, a cross county rival. The win was not as impressive as it should have been, but it was a win and it sent the Broncos into the state playoffs as the second-ranked team in the state. The final was 33-16.
WEEK 10
The first week of the playoffs and it found the Broncos at home against Sandpoint. The defense dominated from the start and won with ease 40-6. The Sandpoint Bulldogs were downtrodden and well beaten before the game went to the second half. The Broncos were just a much better team on that Friday night and they showed it from start to finish.
WEEK 11
In came Minico with a good group of fans, ready to send the Broncos on their way out of the playoffs. They used some trick plays early on and caught the Broncos a bit off guard and the Spartans quickly had a 14-0 lead and the Broncos probably wondered what happened. That is when Teegan Thomas re-appeared for the Broncos and quickly showed why he was such an important part of the offense. He ran 10 times for over 70 yards and a touchdown in the first half, added another 11 carries for over 70 yards and a score in the second half, and the Broncos were on the way with another win, their ninth in a row. The final was 42-14 and the defense was a big part of the win as they harassed the Spartans’ quarterback, sacking him a number of times and were led by defensive end Austin Baldwin in the process. The Broncos were flying high and ready for anybody to try and knock them off their pedastal.
WEEK 12
The talk all week prior to the game with Nampa was about the Bulldogs’ quarterback Donavan Estrada and how he was impossible to contain. The previous week he had been all over the field, throwing and rushing and even getting mentions nationally for his great play. All that talk did nothing more than incite the Blackfoot defense, who met him at every turn on the field and pretty much shut him down. Thomas, Young and the offense did the rest in a 35-14 win. Thomas rushed for four touchdowns and Young added a fifth and that was about all that needed to be said about the game.