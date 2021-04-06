IDAHO FALLS — For one of the few times this season, the Blackfoot Broncos had the bats out early and strong as they took the lead in the top of the first inning and then carried on through the game, scoring runs and holding the lead in a 6-4 win over Thunder Ridge.
The pattern for the Broncos had been totally different, relying on their bats to come alive past the mid-point of their games and trusting that they could overtake the opponent and still win.
Not so on Saturday, as the Broncos scored in the first on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Tyler Vance and adding to the total as the game went on.
The Broncos scored a pair in the top of the first, another run in the second and single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to open up a 6-2 lead and then withstood a short-lived rally by Thunder Ridge, who got a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth to close to within two runs at 6-4.
The Broncos would get one inning of scoreless relief from Ryan Steidley and Jace Grimmett to hold the lead safe and close out the contest.
The pitching staff was solid enough on this Saturday as they only gave up three earned runs in the contest, while striking out eight and walking four.
Leading the offense was Stryker Wood, who had exactly half of the eight hits that the Broncos would accumulate on the game. Wood would also score a pair of runs to claim the offensive star for this game. Wood also accumulated three doubles on the day out of his four hits.
Wood and Avian Martinez each scored two runs for the Broncos.
With the win, the Broncos moved their season record to 7-3 on the year. The Broncos have yet to get High Country Conference action underway.
Next up for Blackfoot was their first conference action as they played Hillcrest at Hillcrest on Tuesday.
They will follow that up with a pair of games against Hillcrest in Blackfoot on Wednesday, starting times at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.
BLACKFOOT 211 110 0 — 6 8 1
THUNDER RIDGE 100 120 0 — 4 7 1
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Avian Martinez 2 2 0 0 0 0
Kyler Mills 1 1 0 0 1 0
Tyler Vance 3 0 1 2 0 1
Jace Grimmett 3 0 0 0 0 0
Stryker Wood 4 2 4 0 0 0
Candon Dahle 2 0 0 0 0 0
Jaden Harris 1 0 1 1 1 0
Carter Layton 1 1 0 0 0 0
Eli Hayes 2 0 1 0 2 1
Michael Edwards 4 0 0 0 0 2
Ryan Reynolds 1 0 1 0 1 0
Jaxon Grimmett 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ryan Steidley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Benjamin Wilson 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 26 6 8 3 5 5
Batting 2B: Jaden Harris, Eli Hayes, Stryker Wood 3
3B: Tyler Vance, Stryker Wood
TB: Jaden Harris 2, Eli Hayes 2, Ryan Reynolds, Tyler Vance 3, Stryker Wood 9
RBI: Jaden Harris, Tyler Vance 2
SAC: Avian Martinez
SF: Tyler Vance
FC: Candon Dahle, Michael Edwards, Avian Martinez
HBP: Jace Grimmett, Carter Layton, Avian Martinez
SB: Candon Dahle, Michael Edwards, Jaden Harris, Stryker Wood
TotalsTeam QAB: 21 (58.33%)
Candon Dahle, Jace Grimmett 2, Jaden Harris 2, Eli Hayes 4, Carter Layton, Avian Martinez, Kyler Mills, Ryan Reynolds 2, Tyler Vance 3, Stryker Wood 4
Team LOB: 9FieldingE: Tyler Vance
Thunder Ridge
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Hall 3 1 0 0 1 0
Isom 4 0 0 0 0 2
Webb 4 0 1 1 0 2
Landon 3 1 2 0 1 1
Dunnells 2 1 1 0 1 0
Tueller 4 0 1 2 0 1
Beck 4 0 1 0 0 1
Powell 1 0 0 0 1 0
#5 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hernandez 3 0 1 0 0 1
Norman — — — — — -
Hix — — — — — -
John — — — — — -
Totals 29 4 7 3 4 8
Batting 2B: Tueller, Landon
TB: Webb, Tueller 2, Dunnells, Beck, Landon 3, Hernandez
RBI: Webb, Tueller 2
ROE: Hall
HBP: Dunnells
SB: Hall 2, Webb, Hernandez, #5
TotalsTeam QAB: 19 (55.88%)
Hall 3, Isom 2, Webb, Tueller 2, Dunnells 3, Beck 3, Landon 2, Powell, Hernandez, #5
Team LOB: 9FieldingE: Hix
DP: Hall
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Ryan Reynolds 3.0 54 .667 4 1 1 3 1 0
Jaxon Grimmett 2.0 53 .472 1 3 2 4 3 0
Ryan Steidley 1.0 10 .900 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jace Grimmett 1.0 23 .652 2 0 0 1 0 0
Totals 7.0 140 .607 7 4 3 8 4 0
Pitching W Jaxon Grimmett HBP: Ryan Reynolds
WP: Jaxon Grimmett 4
Pitches-Strikes: Jace Grimmett 23-15, Jaxon Grimmett 53-25, Ryan Reynolds 54-36, Ryan Steidley 10-9
Groundouts-Flyouts: Jace Grimmett 0-2, Jaxon Grimmett 1-1, Ryan Reynolds 1-5, Ryan Steidley 1-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Jace Grimmett 1-5, Jaxon Grimmett 7-11, Ryan Reynolds 10-15, Ryan Steidley 2-3
Thunder Ridge
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Hix 1.0 28 .464 2 3 2 1 1 0
John 3.0 38 .487 4 3 3 1 2 0
Dunnells 1.0 17 .588 1 0 0 1 0 0
Landon 2.0 34 .529 1 0 0 2 2 0
Totals 7.0 118 .508 8 6 5 5 5 0
Pitching L John HBP: Hix 2, John
WP: Hix, Landon
Pitches-Strikes: Dunnells 17-10, Hix 28-13, Landon 34-18, John 39-19
Groundouts-Flyouts: Dunnells 0-2, Hix 2-1, Landon 1-2, John 1-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Dunnells 3-4, Hix 4-9, Landon 4-9, John 5-14
Stats provided by Game Changer