BOISE — It is never easy to travel the width of the state to play athletic events in Boise. Every year, the Blackfoot Broncos baseball team is reminded of that as they make the trek to play in the annual Buck’s Bags baseball tournament.
This year started out to be no different for the Broncos as they began their three-day trip with a hard-fought tie on Thursday, battling back in the top of the final inning to forge that tie in a game called because of time constraints.
The next morning started off to be more of the same for the Broncos as they faced a home standing team in Bishop Kelley.
The game started out much the same way as previous trips had to Boise. Unearned runs in the first and second inning found the Broncos trailing by a score of 4-0 and although they would out-hit the Knights 5-3 in the contest, they just couldn’t get even and despite some great relief pitching, the Broncos could not plate a run in the game and fell by the final of 4-0.
When the Broncos got runners into scoring position, it was a case of hitting it right at a Knights defender or when they tried to run themselves into the game, they got caught stealing. It was very simply a very tough game for the Broncos.
The Broncos defense was not as good as it should have been either as errors in each of the first two innings gave the Knights scoring opportunities and they did not let those chances slip by.
The Knights scored two runs in the first and backed it up with a pair of runs in the second and that was all that the two Knights pitchers in the game needed as they put zeroes up on the scoreboard. Hagen led the way by getting four scoreless innings and Atherton would follow with three innings of his own.
The game was not without some bright spots for the Broncos as third baseman Carter Cooper and leftfielder Stryker Wood would each gather up a pair of hits for Blackfoot, but when two players have four of the team’s hits, it is tough to score unless someone else can come through with a hit with runners in scoring position.
The second game on Friday proved to be a much better experience for the Broncos. The bats showed up and Jace Grimmett took the mound and gave the Broncos some much needed pitching as he was strong for five innings.
Grimmett was almost unhittable for his five innings on the mound, getting 14 first-pitch strikes, striking out four and putting zeroes on the scoreboard for the first four innings before Jerome could get a couple of runs in the fifth inning. The net result was an 8-7 win for the Broncos, evening their record in the tournament at 1-1-1 for their first three games.
The Bronco hitters came alive as well, pounding out 10 hits in the game, led by senior first baseman Cayden Cornell who banged out three hits. He was what got the offense started as the Broncos scored in the first, third and fourth innings, to take a 6-0 lead in the game. They would add another pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and then held on when Jerome made a rally in the top of the seventh to get within a run at 8-7.
The Broncos were out-hit in the game 10-6, but they did take advantage of every opportunity and scored enough to keep the Tigers at bay.
They also took advantage of a pair of Tigers errors and played cleanly in the field themselves.
With an even record in the tournament and one game to go, the Broncos had re-established themselves and they were ready to take on Albany (OR) on Saturday morning.
This was the opportunity for the Broncos to show the world the type of team they really are and they came ready to show their stuff.
They got going early on, and despite giving up a single run in the top of the first inning, used the bottom half of the inning to establish control by scoring six times themselves. The offense was spread out among the entire team as they pounded out 12 hits in the game and scored 16 runs in the first two innings. Everyone was involved in the offense and they were bound and determined to take advantage of the miscues in the field that were provided by South Albany.
The Broncos were not without some miscues of their own, as they would make a couple of errors themselves and Albany tried to use them to get back into the game.
With the Broncos leading 16-3, Albany scored six times in the top of the fourth to close to within 16-9 and Albany was right back in the game.
That was when the Broncos put the game out of reach by scoring four more times in the bottom of the fourth to extend the lead to 20-9 and when the pitching staff was able to shut down the South Albany squad in the top of the fifth, the game was over and the Broncos were headed home with a 2-1-1 record in the four game tournament.
The Broncos will be idle until Thursday when the 7-2 Bonneville Bees come to town for a 4 p.m. contest. Bonneville is one of the co-favorites to win the always tough High Country Conference. They stand at the top of the conference with a 3-0 record and the Broncos have a great opportunity to prove that they belong with the elite of the conference. That game will be followed up by a pair of games on Friday against the same Bonneville squad in Idaho Falls.