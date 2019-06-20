IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot Broncos American Legion A baseball team made the trip to Idaho Falls on Thursday morning and not only got a superlative performance from starting pitcher Nate Goodwin, but they also managed to pick up a rare win over an Idaho Falls team in the process.
Despite being out-hit by the Titans 7-3, the Broncos made the most of those three hits to score two runs and take the game 2-1.
Goodwin took the mound in the first and proceeded to throw strikes throughout the game, getting 19 first-pitch strikes and staying ahead of the batters for the entire seven innings of the game. Along the way, Goodwin was able to strike out eight Titans and only gave up a single run, that came in the sixth inning to earn the win.
Offensively, Goodwin provided some production as well, getting one of the three Blackfoot hits and one of a handful of walks issued by the Idaho Falls pitching staff.
Chase Cannon and Tyler Vance each had a pair of walks to help set the table for the rest of the lineup. Boden Christensen got one of the runs batted in for the Broncos, who showed a lot of patience at the plate. Goodwin, Benjamin Wilson, and Chase Cannon all had three quality at-bats for the Broncos and that patience was instrumental in the Broncos’ win.
The Broncos go on the scoreboard early, as they pushed a run across the plate in the top of the first inning, and the defense was very stout as they held the Titans scoreless for the first five innings of the game. When the Titans finally got back to even the game with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Broncos wasted no time in regaining the lead when they scored the winning run in the top of the seventh to secure the win.
The story of the game, however, was the pitching performance of Goodwin, who may have just moved into the “ace” position in the pitching corps.
The Broncos will not have any time to dwell on the win and celebrate as they are right back in action tonight, when they take on the Pocatello Razorbacks Legion A team in Pocatello at Halliwell Park. The game is slated for a late start, with first pitch at 9:30 p.m.