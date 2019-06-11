TWIN FALLS – The Blackfoot American Legion A team traveled to Twin Falls last week for a tournament and came away with the second place trophy.
Following two wins on Thursday and one on Friday, the Broncos found themselves in the championship game on Saturday afternoon against the Madison Bobcats.
The whole week was one of growing expectations for this team as they continue to grow and mature under the coaching of the Blackfoot American Legion coaches.
On Thursday, the team began by facing the Kimberly Astros.
The Broncos’ bats were alive and well at the start and they quickly put the Astros on the defensive with eight runs in the top of the first inning. The Broncos would bookend the scoring, finishing up with seven runs in the top of the seventh to hold a 15-4 lead, before giving up some runs in the bottom half of the seventh inning, but would prevail by the final of 15-10. That early morning game was only a sign of things to come for the young Broncos.
Leading the hitting attack was Benjamin Wilson, who rapped out three hits on the day, good enough for two runs batted in.
Also showing well at the plate was Nate Goodwin, who had three runs batted in, and Kyler Mills who had a pair of runs batted in as well.
As far as pitching goes, Brad Johnson went 4 2/3 innings on the mound, with 16 first-pitch strikes and four strikeouts before giving way to Boden Christensen and Nate Goodwin who would add another three strikeouts between them.
The Broncos totaled 11 hits to get their 15 runs, but five Kimberly errors aided the cause.
The second game on Thursday saw a masterful bit of pitching by Cash Jensen, who threw a one-hit shutout as the Broncos would earn a mercy rule win over the Boise Barons by the final of 10-0.
The game was really all about the pitching of Jensen, who was able to keep the Barons off the base paths for most of the game.
He may have only struck out one batter on the afternoon, but he was throwing strikes and forcing the Barons to make outs at the plate.
Offensively, it was Mekhi Sandoval who would lead the way with three hits and four runs batted in. Sandoval was backed up by Tyler Vance who had a pair of hits and Benjamin Wilson and Kyler Mills who each had two runs batted in.
In all, the Broncos would accumulate a dozen hits on the day to score their 10 runs and the team did not commit an error, while Boise had three errors.
By the time the Broncos got to Friday afternoon’s game against the Boise Seminoles, the bats had heated up to the extent that the Broncos simply turned them loose on the Seminoles and cranked out another 13 hits on their way to a 17-run performance in only five innings of play. They would crush the Seminoles by the final of 17-6.
The Broncos would get a complete game by pitcher Jaden Harris, who had six strikeouts and threw 15 first-pitch strikes to keep the Seminoles’ offense off balance all afternoon.
Leading the way offensively was a four-hit, four runs batted in performance by Tyler Vance whose bat has been on fire all week long.
He was backed up by Harris who had a pair of hits and Mekhi Sandoval who also added a pair of hits. Talon Sensenbach added two runs batted in during the contest. The Broncos did have a total of three errors, but the contest was never in doubt.
For the Seminoles, they managed six runs on six hits and committed four errors during the game.
Those three wins placed the Broncos in the championship game against the Madison Cats on Saturday afternoon.
The Broncos sent young Nate Goodwin to the mound, but he ran into trouble in the third, when the Cats had their biggest uprising of the contest and scored eight runs.
They would add four more runs in the fourth inning before the Broncos could put out the fire and hold them scoreless the rest of the way.
The Broncos struck first in the contest, with a two spot in the top of the first inning, but wouldn’t get another run until the fourth when they scored three more times.
The Broncos added another run in the top of the fifth and the top of the sixth, but it was too little too late to make an impression on the Cats, whose 12 runs had already done the damage.
The Broncos got two hits each from Nate Goodwin and Benjamin Wilson and Goodwin and Tyler Vance would each have a pair of runs batted in. Vance also had a pair of walks in the contest and Kyler Mills and Jaden Harris each had a walk they contributed to the offense. It was simply not enough to keep up with the Cats once they got going in the third inning.
The 3-1 record in the tournament showed that the Broncos A team will be one to reckon with for the rest of the summer and a team that will win more than their share of games.
This young team can hit, has decent pitching and apparently has team chemistry as they rally around one another as they play each and every game.