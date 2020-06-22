BLACKFOOT – In a year that has been challenging at best, things are not off to a great start for the Blackfoot American Legion AA baseball team either.
Challenges are already presenting themselves, but at least these are not COVID-19 challenges like the Blackfoot High School team was forced to endure, these have been Mother Nature acting up as she has a tendency to do.
Rain has curtailed a lot of the activity when it comes to practice and games that were hard-pressed to get onto a schedule.
The first games on the schedule, against Rigby on June 16, were the first to go by the wayside. Nampa on June 19 also went down the tubes, but Twin Falls stepped up to the plate and made the trip to Blackfoot on June 18 for a doubleheader.
The first of the two games showed that the Twin Falls Cowboys can hit the ball and their pitching was also everything that was advertised as they pounded out 10 hits and a dozen runs against Bronco pitchers and limited the Bronco hitters to only five hits and a pair of runs in the first game of the twin bill.
The second game was a bit better for Blackfoot, but resulted in a second loss on the young season as the Cowboys used a six-run fifth inning to roll the Broncos by a final of 9-2 to gain the sweep on the evening.
In the opener, head coach Zach Reay sent out Candon Dahle to the mound and Dahle responded with four innings of work, but the Cowboys did touch him for five runs during those four innings and the only clean inning was the fourth, so the damage was done early.
The Broncos tried to answer, but could only muster a pair of runs, one each in the second and third innings. The Cowboys basically dominated the first game from start to finish and the Broncos were never in the game.
The second game saw a much better performance at least from the start as Nate Goodwin went to the mound and responded with five innings of work. He did give up a single run in the second inning and the big damage occurred in the fifth, when the Cowboys crossed the plate six times, but the Broncos were their own enemies in that inning as three errors contributed to the runs being scored.
In the end, it was the Cowboys on top by a final of 9-2.
The AA Broncos will be back in action today when they travel to Rupert for a twin bill against the Minico ballclub. Games are scheduled for 5 and 7 p.m., so it should be a pleasant evening of baseball, should the Broncos' bats come to life and Mother Nature cooperates and allows the games to take place.