TWIN FALLS – The Blackfoot Broncos American Legion baseball team took to the road for a double dip against Canyon Ridge. In the opener, the Canyon Ridge squad was able to gain a walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh inning, when Kolten Price was able to single on a 1-0 count to drive in the winning run. The final score was 7-6 in favor of Canyon Ridge.
The nightcap went the way of the Blackfoot Broncos, ironically by the same 7-6 score, when the Broncos took a 7-4 lead in the sixth inning and then held off Canyon Ridge who made a couple of rallies in the final three innings. The Broncos were victorious by the final score of 7-6, which ended a five game losing streak for the Broncos.
GAME ONE
This game may have come down to the final play, but it should have been finished long before that time of the game.
With Nate Goodwin on the mound, dealing strikes and getting batters out, compiling an eight-strikeout performance along the way, the Broncos’ defense was not up to par. Of the seven runs that Goodwin ultimately gave up, six were unearned and easily cost the young hurler the win.
Goodwin lasted 6 1/3 innings and when he was finally relieved in the bottom of the seventh inning, the game was tied at six runs apiece and there runners on base for Canyon Ridge. Tyler Vance was summoned out of the bullpen first and he walked the only batter he would face on four straight pitches.
The call then went out to Payton Brooks, who gave up the game-winning hit to Kolten Price and the boys from Canyon Ridge began their victory party.
For the Broncos, they did bang out eight hits in the game, with Ben Wilson and Nate Goodwin each collecting two hits in the game.
Goodwin was the high RBI man for the game as he drove in four runs on his two hits and managed to score a run as well.
For Canyon Ridge, who had 10 hits in the game, they were led by Kolten Price who went four for five in the contest. The hitting machine also managed to score a run and drive in a run in the game.
Goodwin was saddled with the loss in the contest, while Price was credited with the win for Canyon Ridge.
GAME TWO
The Broncos came out swinging in the second game and were able to push a pair of runs across the plate in the top half of the first inning to take an early lead at 2-0.
Canyon Ridge, not to be outdone, responded in the bottom half of the second inning to tie things up at two runs apiece. Both runs scored on a Blackfoot error, one of six committed by the Broncos in the game.
Boston Ross was on the mound for the Broncos and the young hurler stood tall in the face of adversity, not letting the miscues bother him as he just kept pounding the strike zone in the game. Ross would last six innings in the game, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out five, while walking two. Of the five runs Ross allowed, only three were earned.
Chase Cannon took over in the seventh inning and despite giving up a run on three hits, he earned the save and preserved the win for the Broncos.
For Canyon Ridge, they sent Renneck Moore to the mound and he was only able to last 2 2/3 innings before being relieved. He allowed five runs on five hits while striking out two and was given the loss.
Two different relievers took over for Canyon Ridge and were able to hold the Broncos in check while their team rallied in the late stages of the contest.
For Blackfoot, the hitting charge was led by Tyler Vance and Cason Fisher, who each collected a pair of hits in the game. Fisher had two runs batted in to lead the team in that category.
Elison and Summerfield would lead the Canyon Ridge offense with a pair of hits each.
Game One
BLACKFOOT 020 000 4 — 6 8 5
CANYON RIDGE 100 120 3 — 7 10 1
Game Two
BLACKFOOT 203 002 0 — 7 10 6
CANYON RIDGE 020 021 1 — 6 9 1
Game One Box Score:
BLACKFOOT
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Ben Wilson 3 0 2 0 0 0
Avian Martinez 4 1 1 0 0 0
Tyler Vance 3 1 1 0 1 1
Payton Brooks 2 2 1 1 2 1
Nate Goodwin 3 1 2 4 1 0
Ryan Steidley 4 0 1 0 0 0
Mehki Sandoval 3 0 0 0 0 0
Jaxon Holmes 3 0 0 0 0 1
Boston Ross 2 1 0 0 0 0
Spencer Cook 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cooper Kniffin 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 27 6 8 5 4 3
Batting 2B: Nate Goodwin 2
TB: Payton Brooks, Nate Goodwin 4, Avian Martinez, Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance, Ben Wilson 2
RBI: Payton Brooks, Nate Goodwin 4
SAC: Ben Wilson
HBP: Boston Ross, Mehki Sandoval
TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (32.35%)
Payton Brooks 3, Nate Goodwin 3, Avian Martinez, Tyler Vance 2, Ben Wilson 2
Team LOB: 7FieldingE: Nate Goodwin, Jaxon Holmes, Avian Martinez, Tyler Vance 2
Canyon Ridge
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Alcala 4 0 0 1 0 2
Kolten Price 5 1 4 1 0 0
Chipper LaGrone 3 0 0 0 1 0
Kaydin Skaggs 4 1 1 0 0 1
Renneck Moore 4 3 2 0 0 0
Ruhter 3 1 0 0 1 2
Colton Funke 4 1 1 0 0 0
Gage Summerfield 4 0 1 0 0 1
CJ Bartholomew 3 0 1 1 1 2
Totals 34 7 1 3 3 8
Batting 2B: Gage Summerfield, Renneck Moore 2, Kaydin Skaggs
TB: Kolten Price 4, CJ Bartholomew, Gage Summerfield 2, Renneck Moore 4, Kaydin Skaggs 2, Colton Funke
RBI: Kolten Price, CJ Bartholomew, Alcala
SF: Alcala
ROE: Gage Summerfield, Renneck Moore 2, Colton Funke 2
SB: Kolten Price
TotalsTeam QAB: 16 (42.11%)
Kolten Price 2, Chipper LaGrone, CJ Bartholomew 2, Ruhter, Gage Summerfield 3, Renneck Moore 3, Kaydin Skaggs 2, Alcala 2
Team LOB: 9FieldingE: Kolten Price
DP: Kolten Price
BLACKFOOT
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Nate Goodwin 6.1 106 .642 9 7 1 8 2 0
Tyler Vance 0.0 4 .000 0 0 0 0 1 0
Payton Brooks 0.1 4 .750 1 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 6.2 114 .623 10 7 1 8 3 0
Pitching L: Nate Goodwin
WP: Nate Goodwin
Pitches-Strikes: Payton Brooks 4-3, Nate Goodwin 106-68, Tyler Vance 4-0
Groundouts-Flyouts: Payton Brooks 0-1, Nate Goodwin 5-6, Tyler Vance 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Payton Brooks 1-2, Nate Goodwin 22-35, Tyler Vance 0-1
Canyon Ridge
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Kolten Price 7.0 100 .610 8 6 6 3 4 0
Totals 7.0 100 .610 8 6 6 3 4 0
Pitching W: Kolten Price
HBP: Kolten Price 2
Pitches-Strikes: Kolten Price 100-61
Groundouts-Flyouts: Kolten Price 4-12
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Kolten Price 21-34
Game Two box score:
BLACKFOOT
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Ben Wilson 3 2 1 0 0 0
Spencer Cook 3 0 1 0 0 1
Cooper Kniffin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tyler Vance 4 1 2 1 0 0
Nate Goodwin 3 2 1 0 0 0
Payton Brooks 3 1 1 0 1 2
Cason Fisher 4 0 2 2 0 0
Chase Cannon 2 1 1 1 1 1
Ashton Mercado 2 0 1 1 2 1
Boston Ross 3 0 0 0 1 1
Avian Martinez 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 28 7 10 5 5 7
Batting 2B: Nate Goodwin, Ashton Mercado
3B: Tyler Vance
TB: Payton Brooks, Chase Cannon, Spencer Cook, Cason Fisher 2, Nate Goodwin 2, Ashton Mercado 2, Tyler Vance 4, Ben Wilson
RBI: Chase Cannon, Cason Fisher 2, Ashton Mercado, Tyler Vance
SAC: Chase Cannon
HBP: Nate Goodwin, Ben Wilson
GIDP: Nate Goodwin, Boston Ross
TotalsTeam QAB: 20 (55.56%)
Payton Brooks 3, Chase Cannon 4, Spencer Cook, Cason Fisher 3, Nate Goodwin, Cooper Kniffin, Ashton Mercado 3, Boston Ross, Tyler Vance 2, Ben Wilson
Team LOB: 7FieldingE: Chase Cannon 2, Spencer Cook, Boston Ross, Tyler Vance 2
Canyon Ridge
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Alcala 3 1 0 0 1 1
Kolten Price 4 0 1 0 0 1
Chipper LaGrone 3 1 1 0 0 0
Renneck Moore 4 0 1 2 0 1
Ruhter 4 0 1 1 0 0
Christian Romero 2 1 0 0 0 1
Kaydin Skaggs 1 0 0 0 0 0
Gage Summerfield 3 1 2 0 1 0
CJ Bartholomew 4 1 1 0 0 2
Elison 3 1 2 0 0 0
Totals 31 6 9 3 2 6
Batting 2B: CJ Bartholomew, Renneck Moore
TB: Kolten Price, Chipper LaGrone, CJ Bartholomew 2, Ruhter, Gage Summerfield 2, Renneck Moore 2, Elison 2
RBI: Ruhter, Renneck Moore 2
ROE: Ruhter, Alcala
FC: CJ Bartholomew
HBP: Chipper LaGrone, Christian Romero
PIK: Ruhter
TotalsTeam QAB: 16 (45.71%)
Kolten Price 2, Chipper LaGrone, CJ Bartholomew, Ruhter, Gage Summerfield 2, Christian Romero, Renneck Moore 3, Alcala 3, Elison 2
Team LOB: 8FieldingDP: CJ Bartholomew 2, Gage Summerfield 2, Renneck Moore 2
BLACKFOOT
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Boston Ross 6.0 96 .562 6 5 3 5 2 0
Chase Cannon 1.0 23 .739 3 1 1 1 0 0
Totals 7.0 119 .597 9 6 4 6 2 0
Pitching W: Boston Ross
SV: Chase Cannon
HBP: Boston Ross 2
WP: Boston Ross
Pitches-Strikes: Chase Cannon 23-17, Boston Ross 96-54
Groundouts-Flyouts: Chase Cannon 0-2, Boston Ross 3-8
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Chase Cannon 6-6, Boston Ross 16-29
Canyon Ridge
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Renneck Moore 2.2 60 .517 5 5 5 2 2 0
Christian Romero 2.1 32 562 3 0 0 1 2 0
Kaydin Skaggs 2.0 36 .583 2 2 1 4 1 0
Totals 7.0 128 .547 10 7 6 7 5 0
Pitching L: Renneck Moore
HBP: Renneck Moore 2
WP: Christian Romero 2, Renneck Moore
Pitches-Strikes: Christian Romero 32-18, Renneck Moore 60-31, Kaydin Skaggs 36-21
Groundouts-Flyouts: Christian Romero 3-1, Renneck Moore 0-6, Kaydin Skaggs 1-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Christian Romero 5-10, Renneck Moore 9-17, Kaydin Skaggs 6-9
Stats provided by Game Changer