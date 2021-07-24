Broncos season comes to an end
Buy Now

Ben Wilson hits a double.

 FRED DAVIS/FDAVIS@BCCHRON.COM

TWIN FALLS – The Blackfoot Broncos American Legion AA baseball team has been sent home following their second loss in as many games at the Idaho American Legion Baseball Tournament.

This loss, at the hands of the Canyon Ridge AA team, left the Broncos at 0-2 in the double elimination tournament and ends their season on a losing note.

The final score was 2-1 in favor of Canyon Ridge.

The Broncos sent pitcher Ryan Steidley to the mound and he responded with a great game. Steidley went the distance for the Broncos, pitching six innings, allowing two runs, both of them unearned due to miscues in the field, struck out three and only allowed four hits.

For Canyon Ridge, it was all about pitcher Kolten Price, who pitched a complete seven-inning game, allowing six hits, one run, striking out three and walking one. To rub salt into the wound of the Broncos, Price picked off Blackfoot runner Chase Cannon with two outs in the top of the seventh inning. Cannon represented the tying run for Blackfoot and had their hottest runner at the plate in Ben Wilson, who was two for two in the game before the pick-off. That resulted in the third out of the inning and the game was over.

Blackfoot out-hit Canyon Ridge 6-4 in the game, with Ben Wilson going two for two in the contest.

For Canyon Ridge, only two players got hits, both of them getting a pair of hits in the contest. Rojas and Ruhter both had a pair of hits, while the rest of the order went a combined 0-16 in the game.

While Blackfoot is heading home for the rest of the summer, Canyon Ridge lives to play another day, as play continues in Twin Falls on the campus of the College of Southern Idaho through July 26.

BLACKFOOT 001 000 0 — 1 6 3

CANYON RIDGE 000 002 X — 2 4 2

Blackfoot Broncos

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO

Ben Wilson 2 0 2 0 0 0

Avian Martinez 3 0 1 1 0 0

Tyler Vance 3 0 0 0 0 1

Payton Brooks 3 0 1 0 0 0

Nate Goodwin 3 0 0 0 0 0

Ryan Steidley 3 0 0 0 0 1

Cason Fisher 3 0 0 0 0 0

Mehki Sandoval 2 0 0 0 0 1

Chase Cannon 1 0 1 0 0 0

Boston Ross 2 1 1 0 1 0

Totals 25 1 6 1 1 3

Batting 2B: Ben Wilson

TB: Payton Brooks, Chase Cannon, Avian Martinez, Boston Ross, Ben Wilson 3

RBI: Avian Martinez

ROE: Nate Goodwin

HBP: Ben Wilson

PIK: Chase Cannon

TotalsTeam QAB: 10 (37.04%)

Payton Brooks 2, Nate Goodwin, Avian Martinez 2, Boston Ross 2, Mehki Sandoval, Ben Wilson 2

Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Avian Martinez, Tyler Vance, Ben Wilson

DP: Nate Goodwin, Boston Ross, Tyler Vance

Canyon Ridge

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO

Alcala 2 0 0 0 1 0

Kolten Price 3 0 0 0 0 0

Chipper LaGrone 3 1 0 0 0 1

Cole Rosas 3 1 2 0 0 0

Ruhter 3 0 2 2 0 0

Colton Funke 2 0 0 0 1 1

Gage Summerfield 2 0 0 0 0 0

CJ Bartholomew 2 0 0 0 0 0

Elison 2 0 0 0 0 1

Totals 22 2 4 2 2 3

Batting TB: Cole Rosas 2, Ruhter 2

RBI: Ruhter 2

ROE: Chipper LaGrone 2, Cole Rosas

FC: Elison

HBP: Gage Summerfield

GIDP: Ruhter

CS: Alcala

TotalsTeam QAB: 8 (32.00%)

Kolten Price 2, Chipper LaGrone, Cole Rosas, Ruhter, Colton Funke, Alcala 2

Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Kolten Price, Alcala

Blackfoot Broncos

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR

Ryan Steidley 6.0 74 .703 4 2 0 3 2 0

Totals 6.0 74 .703 4 2 0 3 2 0

Pitching L: Ryan Steidley

HBP: Ryan Steidley

Pitches-Strikes: Ryan Steidley 74-52

Groundouts-Flyouts: Ryan Steidley 5-6

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Ryan Steidley 16-25

Canyon Ridge

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR

Kolten Price 7.0 74 .743 6 1 1 3 1 0

Totals 7.0 74 .743 6 1 1 3 1 0

Pitching W: Kolten Price

HBP: Kolten Price

WP: Kolten Price

Pitches-Strikes: Kolten Price 74-55

Groundouts-Flyouts: Kolten Price 5-9

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Kolten Price 19-27

Stats provided by Game Changer

Tags

Recommended for you