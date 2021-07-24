TWIN FALLS – The Blackfoot Broncos American Legion AA baseball team has been sent home following their second loss in as many games at the Idaho American Legion Baseball Tournament.
This loss, at the hands of the Canyon Ridge AA team, left the Broncos at 0-2 in the double elimination tournament and ends their season on a losing note.
The final score was 2-1 in favor of Canyon Ridge.
The Broncos sent pitcher Ryan Steidley to the mound and he responded with a great game. Steidley went the distance for the Broncos, pitching six innings, allowing two runs, both of them unearned due to miscues in the field, struck out three and only allowed four hits.
For Canyon Ridge, it was all about pitcher Kolten Price, who pitched a complete seven-inning game, allowing six hits, one run, striking out three and walking one. To rub salt into the wound of the Broncos, Price picked off Blackfoot runner Chase Cannon with two outs in the top of the seventh inning. Cannon represented the tying run for Blackfoot and had their hottest runner at the plate in Ben Wilson, who was two for two in the game before the pick-off. That resulted in the third out of the inning and the game was over.
Blackfoot out-hit Canyon Ridge 6-4 in the game, with Ben Wilson going two for two in the contest.
For Canyon Ridge, only two players got hits, both of them getting a pair of hits in the contest. Rojas and Ruhter both had a pair of hits, while the rest of the order went a combined 0-16 in the game.
While Blackfoot is heading home for the rest of the summer, Canyon Ridge lives to play another day, as play continues in Twin Falls on the campus of the College of Southern Idaho through July 26.
BLACKFOOT 001 000 0 — 1 6 3
CANYON RIDGE 000 002 X — 2 4 2
Blackfoot Broncos
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Ben Wilson 2 0 2 0 0 0
Avian Martinez 3 0 1 1 0 0
Tyler Vance 3 0 0 0 0 1
Payton Brooks 3 0 1 0 0 0
Nate Goodwin 3 0 0 0 0 0
Ryan Steidley 3 0 0 0 0 1
Cason Fisher 3 0 0 0 0 0
Mehki Sandoval 2 0 0 0 0 1
Chase Cannon 1 0 1 0 0 0
Boston Ross 2 1 1 0 1 0
Totals 25 1 6 1 1 3
Batting 2B: Ben Wilson
TB: Payton Brooks, Chase Cannon, Avian Martinez, Boston Ross, Ben Wilson 3
RBI: Avian Martinez
ROE: Nate Goodwin
HBP: Ben Wilson
PIK: Chase Cannon
TotalsTeam QAB: 10 (37.04%)
Payton Brooks 2, Nate Goodwin, Avian Martinez 2, Boston Ross 2, Mehki Sandoval, Ben Wilson 2
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Avian Martinez, Tyler Vance, Ben Wilson
DP: Nate Goodwin, Boston Ross, Tyler Vance
Canyon Ridge
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Alcala 2 0 0 0 1 0
Kolten Price 3 0 0 0 0 0
Chipper LaGrone 3 1 0 0 0 1
Cole Rosas 3 1 2 0 0 0
Ruhter 3 0 2 2 0 0
Colton Funke 2 0 0 0 1 1
Gage Summerfield 2 0 0 0 0 0
CJ Bartholomew 2 0 0 0 0 0
Elison 2 0 0 0 0 1
Totals 22 2 4 2 2 3
Batting TB: Cole Rosas 2, Ruhter 2
RBI: Ruhter 2
ROE: Chipper LaGrone 2, Cole Rosas
FC: Elison
HBP: Gage Summerfield
GIDP: Ruhter
CS: Alcala
TotalsTeam QAB: 8 (32.00%)
Kolten Price 2, Chipper LaGrone, Cole Rosas, Ruhter, Colton Funke, Alcala 2
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Kolten Price, Alcala
Blackfoot Broncos
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Ryan Steidley 6.0 74 .703 4 2 0 3 2 0
Totals 6.0 74 .703 4 2 0 3 2 0
Pitching L: Ryan Steidley
HBP: Ryan Steidley
Pitches-Strikes: Ryan Steidley 74-52
Groundouts-Flyouts: Ryan Steidley 5-6
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Ryan Steidley 16-25
Canyon Ridge
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Kolten Price 7.0 74 .743 6 1 1 3 1 0
Totals 7.0 74 .743 6 1 1 3 1 0
Pitching W: Kolten Price
HBP: Kolten Price
WP: Kolten Price
Pitches-Strikes: Kolten Price 74-55
Groundouts-Flyouts: Kolten Price 5-9
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Kolten Price 19-27
Stats provided by Game Changer