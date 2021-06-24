BELGRADE, Mont. – Despite the travel, four errors and multiple base running mistakes, the Blackfoot Broncos American Legion AA baseball team battled against a team from Washington to force extra innings before dropping a heartbreaker by the final score of 6-5.
Going into the top of the seventh, the Broncos were trailing by a 5-2 score when Payton Brooks came to the plate. The Broncos had scored one run and had one runner on base when Brooks belted a ball to deep left field that left the ball park for a home run. The blast scored both Brooks and Tyler Vance to tie the game at five runs each. When the Broncos failed to score another run in the seventh, the game would go to the bottom of the inning with Boston Ross on the mound and he calmly retired the side on three harmless fly balls, bringing the Broncos back to the plate with a chance to take the lead and possibly win the game.
Things looked promising as second baseman Ashton Mercado walked and coach Zach Reay put in a pinch runner in Spencer Cook. Two pitches later, Cook was picked off of first by the pitcher for the first out.
Boston Ross then walked, which except for the pick-off would have put Broncos on first and second with nobody out. That brought Benjamin Wilson to the plate with one out and a runner on first.
Wilson promptly bunted and the pitcher fielded the bunt pop-up for the second out.
On the next pitch, the Washington pitcher then picked Ross off of first, the second base running mistake of the inning and effectively ended Blackfoot’s chances.
Washington came to the plate. With a double and a pair of singles, Washington was able to plate a run that ended the game in eight innings, 6-5.
The games started with a good look for Blackfoot. Reay sent his pitching staff ace to the mound in Nate Goodwin and he was rocking and rolling through the first two innings, putting zeros up on the board and waiting for the offense to get going and score some runs.
Washington pitcher Mana was equal to the task, as he was putting up zeros of his own and after a pair of innings, the score was knotted at 0 with Blackfoot coming to bat.
Mana quickly put another zero up on the board, bringing the Washington batters to the plate. That is when the wheels fell off the bus for the Broncos.
Goodwin began to have some control trouble and with the combination of hits, walks and error, the Broncos would give up four runs in the inning, chasing Goodwin from the mound with only one out recorded in the inning. That gave the Washington ball club a 4-0 lead and the Broncos were facing problems as they needed to get the bats going and quickly.
Ross would single, but when Benjamin Wilson flew out to the shortstop, there was one out and the Broncos needed to get a score at the very least. Avian Martinez answered the call, hitting a hard grounder to short that was booted by Washington and put runners on first and second with only one out.
Tyler Vance would then single, driving in Ross to make the score 4-2 in favor of Washington, but the Broncos were back in the game and had a chance.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Washington got another run, this time on an error and moved the score to 5-2 against the Broncos.
Both teams put up some zeros taking the game to the top of the seventh when the Broncos came up with their three spot to tie things up.
The loss put the Broncos at 0-1in the tournament, with another game scheduled for Thursday evening against the CBC Post 2 Oilers scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
The Broncos will also play on Friday, with a game scheduled against the Bucks at 7 p.m. and will wrap up things on Saturday with a game against the Helena Senators at 2 p.m.
Payton Brooks, Tyler Vance and Boston Ross led the Broncos offense with three hits each out of the 10 hits recorded by Blackfoot.
Brooks led the surge with a triple and home run, Vance had a double and a triple in the game, while Ross had three singles.
BLACKFOOT 000 110 30 — 5 10 4
WASHINGTON 004 010 01 — 6 8 2
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Ben Wilson 4 0 0 0 0 0
Avian Martinez 3 1 1 0 1 0
Tyler Vance 4 1 3 2 0 0
Nate Goodwin 4 0 0 0 0 2
Payton Brooks 4 2 3 2 0 0
Ryan Steidley 4 0 0 1 0 0
Mehki Sandoval 3 0 0 0 0 0
Jaxon Holmes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cason Fisher 2 0 0 0 0 1
Spencer Cook 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boston Ross 3 1 3 0 1 0
Ashton Mercado 0 0 0 0 1 0
Cooper Kniffin — — — — — -
Totals 32 5 10 5 3 4
Batting 2B: Tyler Vance
3B: Payton Brooks, Tyler Vance
HR: Payton Brooks
TB: Payton Brooks 8, Avian Martinez, Boston Ross 3, Tyler Vance 6
RBI: Payton Brooks 2, Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance 2
SAC: Ben Wilson
ROE: Avian Martinez, Mehki Sandoval
FC: Tyler Vance
HBP: Mehki Sandoval
GIDP: Nate Goodwin
SB: Boston Ross
PIK: Spencer Cook, Boston Ross
TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (29.73%)
Payton Brooks 2, Nate Goodwin, Avian Martinez, Ashton Mercado, Boston Ross, Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance 3, Ben Wilson
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Payton Brooks, Avian Martinez, Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance
Washington
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Tierney 5 0 1 1 0 1
Meier 2 1 1 0 1 0
Puckett 3 1 1 0 0 0
Wilcott 4 1 1 1 0 1
Hobson 3 2 0 0 1 1
Rhodes 3 0 0 0 1 0
Henry 4 0 0 0 0 0
Palmer 3 0 2 0 1 0
Clark 4 0 2 0 0 0
Salazar 0 1 0 0 0 0
Mana — — — — — -
Springen — — — — — -
Bayless — — — — — -
Totals 31 6 8 2 4 3
Batting 2B: Palmer 2
3B: Meier
TB: Tierney, Meier 3, Puckett, Wilcott, Palmer 4, Clark 2
RBI: Tierney, Wilcott
ROE: Hobson, Henry
FC: Tierney
HBP: Meier, Puckett
SB: Wilcott, Hobson, Rhodes
TotalsTeam QAB: 13 (35.14%)
Tierney 2, Meier 2, Puckett, Wilcott, Hobson, Rhodes, Henry 2, Palmer 3
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Tierney, Clark
DP: Tierney, Wilcott, Palmer
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Nate Goodwin 2.1 62 .597 3 4 3 3 3 0
Cason Fisher 3.1 45 .556 2 1 1 0 1 0
Boston Ross 1.1 19 .579 3 1 1 0 0 0
Totals 7.0 126 .579 8 6 5 3 4 0
Pitching L: Boston Ross
HBP: Cason Fisher 2
WP: Nate Goodwin
BK: Cason Fisher, Nate Goodwin
Pitches-Strikes: Cason Fisher 45-25, Nate Goodwin 62-37, Boston Ross 19-11
Groundouts-Flyouts: Cason Fisher 3-6, Nate Goodwin 1-3, Boston Ross 0-4
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Cason Fisher 8-15, Nate Goodwin 8-15, Boston Ross 3-7
Washington
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Mana 6.1 79 .722 10 5 4 4 1 1
Meier 1.2 16 .438 0 0 0 0 2 0
Bayless 0.0 0 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 8.0 95 .674 10 5 4 4 3 1
Pitching W: Meier
HBP: Mana
Pitches-Strikes: Meier 16-7, Mana 79-57, Bayless 0-0
Groundouts-Flyouts: Meier 0-2, Mana 9-3, Bayless 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Meier 4-5, Mana 22-32, Bayless 0-0
