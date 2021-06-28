BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Blackfoot Broncos American Legion baseball team waited for Friday evening to try and win their first game in the Montana tournament. In a different city, playing in Bozeman rather than Belgrade, the Broncos fell behind early, made a rally, but couldn’t hang on as Butte closed with rush to take the game 9-6 over Blackfoot.
Butte jumped on Blackfoot starter Payton Brooks for three runs in the first and then added another in the second for a 4-0 lead.
Blackfoot jumped back into things with a five-run fourth to take the lead, but they couldn’t hold it as Butte came back to tie things up in the bottom of the fourth. In the Broncos half of the inning they got runs batted in from five different players, as Ryan Steidley, Cooper Kniffin, Boston Ross, Ben Wilson and Payton Brooks all picked up an RBI when they grabbed the lead.
Meanwhile, Brooks was being picked on by the Butte offense. Brooks gave up 14 hits and nine runs over his five innings of work, striking out one and giving up a pair of walks. It was the third straight game in Montana where the starting pitchers had only struck out one or fewer batters during the stint on the mound.
Meanwhile, Brady Higgs of the Bucks earned the win on the mound with his six innings of work. He did allow 10 hits and six runs and also was only able to strike out one, while giving up three walks. In Montana, the umpires obviously had a very small strike zone and the pitchers paid the price.
Micahael Armstrong came in for the seventh inning to earn the save and threw one inning of relief out of the bullpen.
Blackfoot, with their 12 hits, had four batters who each had multiple hits in the game. Ben Wilson, Ryan Steidley, Payton Brooks and Cooper Kniffen each had two hits during the game for Blackfoot. Six different Broncos had one run batted in each during the game.
Next up for Blackfoot will be a Saturday afternoon contest against the Helena Senators.
BLACKFOOT 000 501 0 — 6 12 1
BUCKS 310 104 X — 9 15 1
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Ben Wilson 3 1 2 1 1 0
Avian Martinez 4 0 0 0 0 0
Tyler Vance 3 0 1 0 1 0
Payton Brooks 3 1 2 1 0 0
Nate Goodwin 4 1 1 1 0 0
Ryan Steidley 3 1 2 1 1 0
Mehki Sandoval 4 0 1 0 0 0
Cooper Kniffin 4 1 2 1 0 1
Boston Ross 3 1 1 1 1 0
Spencer Cook 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ashton Mercado — — — — — -
Totals 31 6 12 6 4 1
Batting 2B: Payton Brooks
TB: Payton Brooks 3, Nate Goodwin, Cooper Kniffin 2, Boston Ross, Mehki Sandoval, Ryan Steidley 2, Tyler Vance, Ben Wilson 2
RBI: Payton Brooks, Nate Goodwin, Cooper Kniffin, Boston Ross, Ryan Steidley, Ben Wilson
SAC: Avian Martinez
ROE: Nate Goodwin
FC: Ryan Steidley
HBP: Payton Brooks, Ben Wilson
GIDP: Boston Ross, Mehki Sandoval
TotalsTeam QAB: 12 (31.58%)
Payton Brooks, Cooper Kniffin 2, Avian Martinez 2, Boston Ross 2, Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance 2, Ben Wilson 2
Team LOB: 10FieldingE: Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance
Bucks AA
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Luke Rizzo 4 3 3 1 0 0
Logan Pailthorpe 3 2 2 2 0 0
Jake Vigen 4 1 3 1 0 0
Max Matteucci 4 0 2 1 0 0
Rhett Hays 4 0 2 0 0 0
Michael Armstrong 0 0 0 0 0 0
Andrew Western 2 0 0 1 1 0
Dillon Coleman 3 1 1 1 1 0
Bryce Hampton 4 1 1 0 0 0
Kellen Harrison 3 1 1 0 0 1
Brady Higgs — — — — — -
Totals 31 9 15 7 2 1
Batting 2B: Rhett Hays, Luke Rizzo 2
3B: Logan Pailthorpe, Jake Vigen
TB: Rhett Hays 3, Logan Pailthorpe 4, Dillon Coleman, Bryce Hampton, Max Matteucci 2, Luke Rizzo 5, Kellen Harrison, Jake Vigen 5
RBI: Logan Pailthorpe 2, Dillon Coleman, Andrew Western, Max Matteucci, Luke Rizzo, Jake Vigen
SAC: Andrew Western
ROE: Logan Pailthorpe
FC: Andrew Western
HBP: Logan Pailthorpe
SB: Andrew Western
CS: Andrew Western
PIK: Logan Pailthorpe
TotalsTeam QAB: 17 (48.57%)
Rhett Hays, Logan Pailthorpe 3, Dillon Coleman 2, Andrew Western 3, Bryce Hampton, Max Matteucci 2, Luke Rizzo 3, Jake Vigen 2
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Max Matteucci
DP: Michael Armstrong, Bryce Hampton, Max Matteucci 2, Luke Rizzo, Kellen Harrison
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Payton Brooks 5.0 85 .682 14 9 8 1 2 0
Ashton Mercado 1.0 12 .583 1 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 6.0 97 .670 15 9 8 1 2 0
Pitching L: Payton Brooks
HBP: Payton Brooks
WP: Ashton Mercado
Pitches-Strikes: Payton Brooks 85-58, Ashton Mercado 12-7
Groundouts-Flyouts: Payton Brooks 7-4, Ashton Mercado 1-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Payton Brooks 26-31, Ashton Mercado 1-4
Bucks AA
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Brady Higgs 6.0 103 .641 10 6 4 1 3 0
Michael Armstrong 1.0 12 .667 2 0 0 0 1 0
Totals 7.0 115 .643 12 6 4 1 4 0
Pitching W: Brady Higgs
SV: Michael Armstrong
HBP: Brady Higgs 2
Pitches-Strikes: Brady Higgs 103-66, Michael Armstrong 12-8
Groundouts-Flyouts: Brady Higgs 8-7, Michael Armstrong 2-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Brady Higgs 18-33, Michael Armstrong 4-5
