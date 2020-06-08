BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot American Legion Broncos have now released their AA, A and B team schedules for the 2020 season as well as the rosters of players for each of those teams.
The AA team will begin play with their first doubleheader scheduled against Rigby June 16 with games at 4 and 6 p.m. in Blackfoot.
The district tournament is scheduled for Twin Falls on July 21-23 and the state tournament, should the team qualify, will be held in Boise July 27-Aug. 1.
The A team will begin play with their first games in Pocatello in the Pocatello Wood Bat Tournament June 17-20.
The A team district tournament will be in Pocatello, July 21-23 and state, should they qualify, will be held in Caldwell July 27-Aug. 1.
The B team will begin play on June 18 in Blackfoot with a doubleheader against Skyline with games at 4 and 6 p.m.
The B team district tournament will be at Minico in Rupert July 16-18 and the state tournament will be in Idaho Falls should the team qualify and the dates will be announced when official.
BLACKFOOT ‘AA’ BRONCOS 2020 SCHEDULE
June 16 Rigby HOME 4 & 6 p.m.
June 19 Nampa HOME 4 & 6 p.m.
June 23 Minico AWAY 5 & 7 p.m.
June 25-28 Bozeman AWAY Tournament
July 1 Skyline HOME 4 & 6 p.m.
July 3 Hillcrest AWAY 4 & 6 p.m.
July 6 Idaho Falls HOME 4 & 6 p.m.
July 8 Running Rebels AWAY 6 & 8 p.m.
July 10 Rigby HOME 4 & 6 p.m.
July 13 Twin Falls HOME 4 & 6 p.m.
July 15 Kimberly AWAY 4 & 6 p.m.
July 17 South Fremont AWAY 4 & 6 p.m.
July 21-23 District Twin Falls TBA
July 27-Aug1 State Boise TBA
BLACKFOOT ‘A’ BRONCOS 2020 SCHEDULE
June 17-20 Pocatello Tournament
June 23 Pocatello Razorbacks HOME 4 & 6 p.m.
June 26 Pocatello Rebels AWAY 5 & 7 p.m.
June 30 Idaho Falls AWAY 4 & 6 p.m.
July 8 Marsh Valley HOME 4 & 6 p.m.
July 10 Malad AWAY 4 & 6 p.m.
July 14 Shelley AWAY 4 & 6 p.m.
July 16 Thunder Ridge HOME 4 & 6 p.m.
July 18 Skyline AWAY 11am & 1 p.m.
July 21-23 District Pocatello TBA
July 27-Aug 1 State Caldwell TBA
BLACKFOOT ‘B’ BRONCOS 2020 SCHEDULE
June 18 Skyline HOME 4 & 6 p.m.
June 20 Pocatello Rays HOME 11 a.m. & 1 p.m.
June 25-27 South Fremont Tournament
July 1 Twin Falls HOME 4 & 6 p.m.
July 3 Pocatello Renegades AWAY 4 & 6 p.m.
July 8 Twin Falls AWAY TBA
July 10 Thunder Ridge HOME 4 & 6 p.m.
July 16-18 District Minico TBA
???? State Idaho Falls TBA (If qualified)
The players selected for the ‘AA’ team include Nate Goodwin, Ben Wilson, Candon Dahle, Kyler Mills, Jace Grimmett, Eli Hayes, Tyler Vance, Payton Brooks, Jaden Harris, Mike Gardner, Kyson Madsen, Stryker Wood, and Mekhi Sandoval.
The players selected for the ‘A’ team include Alex Vasquez, Sam Park, Ryker Watt, Cayson Fisher, Mekhi Sandoval, Noah Butikofer, Avian Martinez, Chaz Spraker, Ashton Mercado, Boston Ross, Braxton Marlatt, Gavyn Cornell, Jaxon Grimmett, Michael Edwards, and Ryan Reynolds.
The players selected for the ‘B’ team include Sy Callister, Cole Robinson, Cooper Kniffin, Spencer Cook, Jaxon Holmes, Koye Calzada, Bill Viappando, Bowen Wixom, Travis Brumfield, Tegan Capson, Johnathon Morgan, Chance Shielke, Dax Whitney, Riley Dayton, and Sergio Burrola.