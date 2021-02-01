IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot Broncos boys' basketball team has had a bad habit all season long. They win a game, then they lose a game, win a game, then lose a game.
They have broken that habit twice during the season, once in December when they won back to back games and again the first week in January, again winning back to back games and just when you think that they are playing well enough to put an end to that string of win one, lose one, up jumps Bonneville, a team you figured the Broncos could easily dispatch and get on a winning streak, even if it was a short one.
The game was important, if only to keep Bonneville in the rear view mirror in the High Country Conference as the Broncos began the night in second place, just behind the Hillcrest Knights. Bonneville was in third place and a win over the Bees would keep things status quo, at least for another week.
The Bees had other thoughts, and they stormed to a first period 22-14 lead almost before the Broncos could catch their breath. The Bees used that quick start to keep the Broncos at bay on their way to a 69-62 win over their High Country rivals and take over the second spot in the conference standings between Hillcrest and Blackfoot, with only four or five games remaining in the regular season.
The Broncos stabilized a bit in the second period, but little mistakes and a missed opportunity here and there and they could only cut a pair of points off the eight-point lead and the two teams headed to the locker room for halftime with Bonneville still holding a six-point lead and both teams trying to make the adjustments that would make a difference in the second half.
The Broncos appeared to have things figured out and they started to pound the ball down inside to do-everything forward/guard Carter Layton who responded with six points to start the half, either by an inside shot or free throws, and suddenly, the two teams were tied at 39 and it appeared to be anybody's game.
That is when the game changed momentum once again and the Bees suddenly found themselves ahead in the game and with the tempo back in their favor. A couple of apparent missed calls gave possessions to the Bees and they took advantage of them and began to stretch out the lead once again.
The Broncos had another run in them and with the score at 47-40, the Broncos went on a run that would tie the game at 47 and it looked like the Broncos would just carry the momentum on to a win.
That wasn't the case as Bonneville wasn't done and by the time the period would end, the Bees had once again assumed control of the game by the score of 51-47 and would sail home from there.
The final period was another win for the Bees who outscored Blackfoot 18-15 for the final margin.
It is not over for the Broncos, but this was definitely a game they could have won and now they must make up a pair of games on Hillcrest to grab the top seed in the conference and they have some tough games ahead of them.
They will have rematches against both Bonneville and Hillcrest, plus games against Shelley and Pocatello to end the season, so the margin of error is suddenly very small.
There would be nothing sweeter than a four-game win streak to end the regular season, but that is a lot to ask of a team that hasn't put together a four game win streak all season long.
Next up for Blackfoot is a Wednesday contest at Shelley against the improving Russets with a tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
BONNEVILLE 69, BLACKFOOT 62
Blackfoot 14 19 14 15 — 62
Bonneville 22 17 12 18 — 69
BLACKFOOT (62): — Jaden Harris 2, Jaxon Ball 16, Chase Cannon 3, Dylan Peterson 6, Candon Dahle 3, Carter Layton 21, Ja’Vonte King 11.
BONNEVILLE (69): — Cy Gummow 12, Caleb Stoddard 11, Carson Johnson 24, Carson Judy 10, Devin McDonald 4, Jake Scoresby 8.