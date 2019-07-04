ST. ANTHONY – It may have been a case of two steps forward and one big step back as the Blackfoot Broncos American Legion AA team made the trip north to St Anthony to take on the Upper Valley Cougars Wednesday.
Just one day after sweeping the Twin Falls Blackhawks in impressive fashion, the Broncos found themselves ready to take another pair of games and actually start a winning streak that could get them close to the .500 mark on the season.
Instead, it was a step backwards that included, of all things, one of the rarest of stats in baseball, a triple play. The only problem is that instead of the Broncos pulling off the rare feat, they were the victims.
It all started in the first game of the twin bill when in the top of the fourth inning, trailing by a score of 8-2, the Broncos loaded the bases with no outs and had a real chance to get right back in the ball game.
Instead, a line drive to the second baseman from Upper Valley fell right into his mitt. He took a couple of steps to his right and caught a Bronco runner off the bag at second and all he had to do was step on the bag for the second out. He then noticed that the Bronco runner on first had moved a bit too far off the bag and a quick throw to first completed the triple play, putting the Broncos right back on the field, with nothing to show for having loaded the bases in the first place.
The rotten start to the day ended with the Broncos on the wrong end of an 11-3 score in the opener of the doubleheader.
The day was not a total loss for the Broncos, as they did have some very solid performances at a time when they really needed them.
For the past couple of weeks, the Broncos have been playing shorthanded with family vacations, football and basketball camps taking place, and injuries all taking their toll on the team. The Broncos only had 11 players at their disposal on Wednesday and with the doubleheader coming on the heels of the Tuesday doubleheader, pitching was at a premium.
In the first game, Chase Turner, who had been one of the more dependable pitchers for the Broncos, only lasted 2 1/3 innings before having to be relieved. In came Dosa Nappo, who gave the Broncos a boost with 3 2/3 innings of work that actually kept the Broncos in the game. He was able to throw first-pitch strikes and struck out a pair of Cougars and did it all on the heels of working the previous day.
Stryker Wood and Isaiah Thomas were standouts at the plate, with three and two hits, respectively, and Mike Gardner and Jace Grimmett drove the runs in with two and one, respectively, to account for the Broncos’ three runs in the opener. The Broncos did accumulate 10 hits in the first game, they just didn’t do enough with those hits and the walks they were able to coax out of the Cougar pitchers.
The second game didn’t have as many offensive highlights as the Broncos were only able to get four hits in the game as opposed to the nine hits that the Cougars racked up. Coupled with a couple of early miscues from the Broncos, they found themselves on the wrong end of a five-inning affair that went the Cougars’ way, 11-1.
Isaiah Thomas started the game on the mound for the Broncos and while he didn’t pitch great, he wasn’t as sharp as he had been. When you throw in the two errors, his stint on the mound only lasted a little over an inning before Mike Gardner came in. He was quickly followed by Payton Brooks and the coaching staff tried everything to shake the Broncos up and get them out of their funk. It was just one of those games for the Broncos.
Hitting-wise, four different Broncos picked up a hit, but they just didn’t come in bunches, of course with only four hits in the game, there were hardly any bunches to talk about.
The Broncos did have their chances, but just couldn’t do anything with them.
This is a day that the Broncos will want to forget about and get on with the business at hand and that is to use the next couple of weeks to get ready for the district tournament that comes up at the end of July.
That all begins with a doubleheader on Monday, when they will take to the road for a set of games with Twin Falls. Games are scheduled for 4 and 6 p.m.