PRESTON – The Blackfoot Broncos packed up their gear and loaded up a pair of buses as they headed south to Preston for a Friday night prep football contest with the Indians.
Preston entered the game with an impressive 3-1 record, their only loss to Shelley who entered the night at the second-ranked team in the state with a gaudy 4-0 record. That loss came in the second game of the year for Preston, by a final score of 15-6, and they were ready to show that they were a for real team.
For Blackfoot, they had battled back from an 0-2 start to the season, both losses by a single point to 5A competitors Thunder Ridge and Idaho Falls and had rebounded nicely with wins over cross-river rival Snake River and then a week ago when they took down defending 4A champion Skyline. They were ready to show that they were the real deal as well and this game would do it for both teams.
With that in mind, the Indians were ready and scored a pair of first quarter touchdowns to open up a lead against the Broncos. Both scores came from passes that quarterback Brecker Knapp tossed to wide receiver Tyler Lindhardt covering 24 yards and then 7 yards and were both on fade routes to the lanky receiver.
The pair would add a third score in the fourth quarter, giving the Indians the lead for good after Blackfoot came storming back to grab a short-lived lead late in the game.
“I am just very proud of the players,” Preston coach Eric Thorson said. “They practiced well all week, studied film and played their best. It’s a privilege to coach a team where players do such a good job of building each other up and not getting down on one another.”
Knapp would also find the end zone on a one-yard keeper to cap off a seven minute drive in the third quarter for the Indians, who have now won three straight games and four of their first five games on the year.
Knapp would lead the offense with 184 yards passing and the three touchdowns and would add another touchdown when he ran the ball in from one yard out on the third quarter drive.
Lindhardt would finish the game with seven catches for 103 yards and the three scores, while Chewy Nelson added 38 yards on five receptions.
For Blackfoot, quarterback Jaxon Grimmett tossed three touchdown passes of his own, the third coming with less than a minute remaining in the game. The first time Blackfoot tried for the two-point conversion, Preston was called for pass interference and that gave Blackfoot a second opportunity to get the win, but they were stopped by Preston.
Preston then recovered the ensuing onside kickoff and was able to run out the clock to preserve the win.
Next up for Blackfoot will be yet another road contest, their third in a row, as they head to Thunder Stadium in Idaho Falls for a Friday evening contest with the Hillcrest Knights. The game has a scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff and will be an important High Country Conference match-up for the two teams.