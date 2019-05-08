BLACKFOOT – There are many times when you work hard to gain an advantage that things don't work out for you.
The Blackfoot Lady Broncos worked hard to gain the top seed in the District 6, 4A softball tournament and their scheduled first game was to be on Tuesday, but Mother Nature didn't cooperate at all.
Rain and high winds mixed in with some lightning pushed the tournament to Wednesday and forced an adjusted schedule that included three games instead of two games. For the Broncos, it all worked out okay, thanks to the pitching performance of Kymber Wieland and the hitting of Grace Callister. The end result was a dominating 19-3 win for the Lady Broncos over Skyline.
Wieland took the ball to the pitcher's circle and although she only worked three innings, she struck out seven and was near-perfect in her performance, allowing but a single hit.
Callister was special in the batter's box on the afternoon. She was able to crank out four hits on the day and was responsible for six runs batted in as there were runners in scoring position every time she came up to bat and she did just what she was supposed to do, bring the runners home.
It was a total team game on the day as Kyah Henderson had three hits and Josie Anderson added another two hits as the Lady Broncos pounded out 11 hits on the afternoon.
Tylar Dalley added three runs batted in and Kyah Henderson added another two as the offense was on full display the entire afternoon.
What ended up as a very lopsided game started off much better, but once Skyline's top pitcher tired they resorted to throwing just anyone into the circle and walk after walk ensued, pushing the score to final of 19-3 before action was called.
Blackfoot will move into the semi-finals of the tournament and will now face their nemesis Idaho Falls in the first game of today's action which will have a first pitch at 2 p.m. Idaho Falls downed Bonneville by a final of 6-2 to reach the game with Blackfoot.