BLACKFOOT – Rigby entered the game on Saturday with Blackfoot with a sterling record of 3-0 in their first three boys’ soccer games of 2020.
They had demolished Bonneville by a score of 17-1 in their opener and followed that win with a pair of wins against top notch competition in Hillcrest and Skyline, both of whom have designs on winning the High Country Conference, 4A division this year and advancing on to the state soccer tournament.
Blackfoot entered the game with an unblemished record as well, being 2-0 following close wins over Century and Idaho Falls. The former was a game with the Diamondbacks in what was reminiscent of the tough battles between the two schools just a few years back when both were battling for a spot at the state tournament — Idaho Falls, now playing in the 5A classification, who was the third place finisher at state a year ago.
While both schools had a pair of quality wins this year, the match between Blackfoot and Rigby was going to be something special, you could just feel it even as the two teams were warming up. This could be the game that propels the winner on to a special year. The game played out exactly as advertised, from the first whistle to the very last whistle, it was a game that was exactly what both teams probably needed as they both look forward to the rest of the season.
Rigby was aggressive from the beginning, and they got a break a little over the midpoint of the first half when a ball got away from Blackfoot goal keeper Gavin Cornell and the Trojans punched the rebound into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.
It was only a couple of minutes later that Blackfoot’s Frankie Garcia broke free and was able to outmaneuver the Rigby goal keeper and tied the score at 1-1 as he put the ball to the back of the goal.
That was only the start of what continued to be a very intense, high octane contest between two very good teams.
Blackfoot kept up its focus and soon had a corner kick from the left side. The resulting kick was well placed, right in front of the Rigby goal and up went Blackfoot forward Frankie Garcia and was able to direct the ball into the back of the net with a well placed header that gave the Broncos a 2-1 lead that they would carry into halftime.
It was during the intermission that Blackfoot coach Liam Pope implored to his charges to maintain the focus and intensity against a team that had shown they could score, evidenced by the 17-1 win over Blackfoot and the two subsequent wins against quality opponents. Don’t ease up, don’t give an inch, don’t let your guard down for a single moment was the message that Pope gave to his players. They responded in kind during the second half.
The Broncos got the first chance at a goal in the second half when they were able to begin with a corner kick that was so well placed that Bryce Cornell placed the ball directly in a flight pattern that curved the ball directly into the net for a 3-1 lead for Blackfoot.
Whether the ball was re-directed into the net by a fellow Bronco or not is not the issue, the fact of the matter was that the Broncos had a two-goal lead against a tough team and the pressure was all directly on the Trojans. It changed the game and the game plan, if only for a few minutes. The pressure was all on Rigby and they had to overcome the two-goal lead.
Rigby’s offense is built around the ability to get players loose on breakaway runs, which puts all the pressure on the defender’s goal keeper and that is the tactic that Rigby would take and it worked, to a degree.
Rigby got its breakaway and they got a score, but in a tighter game, it could have meant more than it did. The Rigby goal only closed the contest to a 3-2 Blackfoot lead, and the Broncos went right back to the offensive, working the ball down the field and eventually getting Misa Reyna free in front of the goal and he promptly placed the ball out of reach of the keeper and just like that, the Broncos once again had a two-goal lead at 4-2.
Proving they were a quality team themselves, the Trojans, with their coach screaming instructions from the sidelines, kept the pressure on as they attempted to get yet another breakaway opportunity.
It was several possessions later, but the Trojans did get their breakaway opportunity and they were able to convert the goal to close the contest to one goal once again, but time was beginning to become an issue, as there was only about 10 minutes remaining in the game.
At 4-3 and with the lead, would the Broncos give way and allow another goal to tie things up or would they stand tall in the trenches and stymie the Trojans in their efforts to tie the contest?
The answer was that the Broncos have been built on defense and the defense stood tall against the repeated attacks, stopping one drive after another before they themselves were able to get yet another opportunity at a goal.
This time it was one of the vaunted freshmen on the Broncos’ roster, Hugo Garcia, who gives his team quality minutes of play in each and every game, that came through with the goal that would lead to the eventual win. His slicing shot off a side kick went into the Rigby goal and the shoulders and heads of the Trojans visibly dropped a bit as the Broncos held a two-point advantage once again, this time at 5-3.
The Broncos simply had to play the string out, which they did.
The win moves the Broncos to 3-0 on the season and they traveled to Pocatello for an inter-conference match with the Indians Tuesday afternoon. The Broncos will wrap up non-conference play on Thursday when they travel to Madison for a 7 p.m. contest against the Bobcats.
Rigby will have a game with Shelley, who has been giving up goals by the bushel full in the early going before they will head into conference play next week with a match-up against the always dangerous Thunder Ridge Titans.