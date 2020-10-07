BOISE -- The latest Idaho media poll for high school football has been released and there are very few changes in the different classifications.
In fact, in the 5A poll, the top five are exactly the same as they were a week ago, the only difference is the number of first place votes received by the top two teams, with Coeur d'Alene increasing their lead over Rigby as Coeur d'Alene received 9 first place votes this week as opposed to only 6 first place votes a week ago.
In the 4A classification, Skyline was the unanimous first place team, garnering all 12 of the votes as the top team. Blackfoot moved up to second in the poll, as Vallivue drops from second to fourth in the top five. Middleton dropped out of the poll and was replaced by Pocatello.
The 3A classification remains mostly the same, with South Fremont dropping out after losing to Marsh Valley, and Gooding returning to the top five after a week away from the top five vote-getters.
The 2A classification is exactly the same as it was a week ago.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d'Alene (9) 4-0 56 1
2. Rigby (3) 6-0 48 2
3. Rocky Mountain 4-0 40 3
4. Highland 5-1 22 4
5. Eagle 3-1 14 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (12) 5-1 60 1
2. Blackfoot 5-1 47 3
3. Bishop Kelly 3-1 27 5
4. Vallivue 5-1 24 2
5. Pocatello 5-1 16 —
Others receiving votes: Nampa 5, Moscow 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (12) 5-0 60 1
2. Kimberly 6-0 47 2
3. Fruitland 4-0 31 3
4. Homedale 3-1 23 5
5. Gooding 5-1 14 —
Others receiving votes: South Fremont 3, Marsh Valley 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (12) 6-0 60 1
2. North Fremont 4-0 48 2
3. Melba 3-1 33 3
4. Aberdeen 4-1 26 4
5. Declo 4-2 9 5
Others receiving votes: Firth 4.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (12) 4-0 60 1
2. Oakley 6-0 48 2
3. Raft River 4-1 33 3
4. Genesee 4-0 21 t-4
5. Lighthouse Christian 4-1 9 —
Others receiving votes: Notus 6, Kamiah 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (12) 4-0 60 1
2. Dietrich 6-0 48 2
3. Kendrick 3-1 32 3
4. Mullan-St. Regis 5-1 25 4
5. Garden Valley 3-3 13 5
Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 1, Watersprings 1.
VOTERS:
Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal
Jay Tust, KTVB
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Allan Steele, Post Register
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman