IDAHO FALLS – It has been an interesting season for the Blackfoot Broncos this year, with a lot of lessons learned contributing to all of the positives.
Wednesday night provided another lesson as the Broncos traveled to Skyline for an important High Country Conference clash between two of the teams that have aspirations of winning the conference and advancing on to the state boys’ basketball tournament in March.
Blackfoot got off to a great start, especially offensively, and seemed in control early on before back-to-back three-pointers by Skyline’s Keegan Maas got them back into the game. By the time the first quarter ended, the score was 13-9 in favor of Blackfoot, but they carried momentum into the second quarter.
The Broncos were very patient offensively and it was working wonders for them as they were controlling the pace of the game and that seemed to help their defense as well, as Skyline wasn’t able to get its fast break going with any consistency. That combination seemed to work for Blackfoot as they were able to get up by double digits in the second period and eventually led at the half by the score of 33-24 as the pace of the game was beginning to quicken.
The third period began with a new attitude from Skyline and they were bound and determined to quicken the pace even more and their run and gun type of play set them up for multiple opportunities at three-point shots and they were beginning to find the range.
By the time the Broncos were able to rein in that the Skyline Grizzlies were doing something different, they were behind on the scoreboard and trying to get something different going. At the end of the third quarter, the Broncos were a bit dazed and confused and the Grizzlies held the lead at 40-37. The Broncos had just suffered a four-point quarter, while the Grizzlies had poured in 16 points and were in control.
“We were up nine at halftime,” Blackfoot coach Clint Arave said. “Then we came out in the third quarter a little stagnant and played not to lose. We weren’t the aggressors defensively and they kind of jumped through that gap and were actually leading by three going into the fourth.”
The Broncos made some adjustments, but they never did really figure out the three-point shooting of the Grizzlies. Time was beginning to run out in the game and with about two minutes left, Skyline held a six-point advantage. Candon Dahle then hit a three-pointer from the left side to cut the lead to three. The Broncos made a steal and the resulting free throw cut the lead to only two points with time running out and less than a minute to play.
“We ran a skip play for a 3-ball and if the guy flared out, Ja’Vonte King got the ball in the middle of the key, did a post move and got an and-1,” Arave said. “He hit his free throw and we had the lead. I’m sure glad we got the win.”
Arave appeared more relieved than anything.
“I really like that we found a way to win,” he added. I think it’s empowering to hang our hat on that.”
BLACKFOOT 56, SKYLINE 54
Blackfoot 13 20 4 19 — 56
Skyline 9 15 16 14 — 54
Blackfoot — Carter Layton 16, Ja’Vonte King 15, Jaxon Ball 9, Jaden Harris 5, Chase Cannon 3, Jace Grimmett 3, Candon Dahle 3, Dylan Peterson 2.
Skyline — Raleigh Shippen 10, Kenyon Sadiq 9, Christean Thomas 8, Cade Marlow, Isaac Farnsworth 7, Landon Merzlock 6, Keegan Maas 6.