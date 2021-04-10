BLACKFOOT – Powered by a home run from center fielder Stryker Wood and a strong five-inning stint on the mound from Candon Dahle, the Blackfoot Broncos stifled a comeback bid from the Hillcrest Knights for a 10-9 High Country Conference baseball win on Thursday.
The game was played despite the high winds in the area that hindered the fielders and hitters to some extent and blew down trees and power lines in the area.
The Knights got things going in the top of the first inning, when Ben Zarate scored on a stolen base to grab a 1-0 lead.
Blackfoot would tie things up in the third inning and then take the lead for the first time in the bottom of the fourth inning when they plated three runs, to lead 4-2.
The Knights came right back in the top of the sixth inning, scoring three times and grabbing a 5-4 lead before Blackfoot came back in the sixth inning.
The Broncos tied the game at five and then sent Tyler Vance to the plate. Vance promptly doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs and the Broncos never relinquished the lead after that.
Blackfoot would total six runs in the inning, to take a 10-5 lead over the Knights.
The Knights made another valiant comeback in the top of the seventh, when they would send CJ Chastain, Tyler McCubbin, and Tyler Schultz to the plate and they responded with a walk, a single, and a second single which all produced runs in the inning. The Knights would come up just short in their comeback as they scored four times and the game ended at 10-9 in favor of the Broncos.
Candon Dahle was the pitcher of record for the Broncos, earning the win with his five innings of work that included eight strikeouts and a walk. During those five innings, Dahle would allow only three hits and a pair of runs.
Stryker Wood blasted a home run for the winners when he sent a line drive over the left field fence in the sixth inning.
For the game, Hillcrest out-hit the Broncos 11-8, but the Knights also committed five errors in the windy conditions.
This was the first of a three-game series between the two teams which was scheduled to continue on Friday with a game at Hillcrest.
HILLCREST 100 103 4 — 9 11 5
BLACKFOOT 001 306 X — 10 8 6
Hillcrest
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Tyler Schultz 5 0 1 2 0 0
Wade Capson 4 0 1 0 0 0
Ben Zarate 4 1 0 0 0 2
Brett Bartell 3 1 1 0 0 1
Hunter Peterson 4 2 2 0 0 1
Cooper Jorgenson 3 2 2 0 1 1
Bridger Prince 2 1 0 1 0 0
CJ Chastain 3 2 1 2 0 2
Tyler McCubbin 4 0 3 1 0 1
Totals 32 9 11 6 1 8
Batting 2B: Hunter Peterson
3B: CJ Chastain
TB: Wade Capson, Cooper Jorgenson 2, Tyler Schultz, CJ Chastain 3, Tyler McCubbin 3, Hunter Peterson 3, Brett Bartell
RBI: Tyler Schultz 2, Bridger Prince, CJ Chastain 2, Tyler McCubbin
SF: Bridger Prince
ROE: Wade Capson, Bridger Prince, Ben Zarate
FC: Wade Capson
HBP: Bridger Prince, CJ Chastain, Brett Bartell
SB: Ben Zarate 2, Brett Bartell 2
CS: Tyler McCubbin, Brett Bartell
PIK: Cooper Jorgenson
TotalsTeam QAB: 19 (51.35%)
Wade Capson, Cooper Jorgenson 3, Tyler Schultz 3, Bridger Prince 2, CJ Chastain 2, Tyler McCubbin 2, Ben Zarate 2, Hunter Peterson 2, Brett Bartell 2
Team LOB: 7FieldingE: Cooper Jorgenson 2, Bridger Prince, Hunter Peterson, Brett Bartell
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Benjamin Wilson 2 2 1 1 0 0
Jaden Harris 3 0 1 0 0 1
Tyler Vance 4 1 2 2 0 1
Jace Grimmett 4 1 1 1 0 1
Stryker Wood 4 2 1 2 0 1
Candon Dahle 3 0 1 0 0 1
Ryan Steidley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Eli Hayes 1 0 1 0 0 0
Kyler Mills 3 0 0 0 0 0
Jaxon Grimmett 3 1 0 1 0 1
Avian Martinez 0 1 0 0 0 0
Carter Layton 0 2 0 0 0 0
Totals 28 10 8 7 0 7
Batting 2B: Eli Hayes, Tyler Vance
HR: Stryker Wood
TB: Candon Dahle, Jace Grimmett, Jaden Harris, Eli Hayes 2, Tyler Vance 3, Benjamin Wilson, Stryker Wood 4
RBI: Jace Grimmett, Jaxon Grimmett, Tyler Vance 2, Benjamin Wilson, Stryker Wood 2
SAC: Jaden Harris
ROE: Jace Grimmett, Jaxon Grimmett, Tyler Vance, Benjamin Wilson, Stryker Wood
HBP: Eli Hayes 2, Benjamin Wilson 2
SB: Carter Layton, Benjamin Wilson
CS: Tyler Vance, Benjamin Wilson
TotalsTeam QAB: 12 (36.36%)
Candon Dahle, Jaden Harris 3, Eli Hayes, Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance 2, Benjamin Wilson 2, Stryker Wood 2
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Candon Dahle 2, Jaxon Grimmett 3, Stryker Wood
Hillcrest
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
CJ Chastain 4.0 78 .628 4 4 0 5 0 0
Wade Capson 2.0 39 .641 4 6 1 2 0 1
Totals 6.0 117 .632 8 10 1 7 0 1
Pitching L: Wade Capson
HBP: Wade Capson, CJ Chastain 3
WP: CJ Chastain
BK: CJ Chastain
Pitches-Strikes: Wade Capson 39-25, CJ Chastain 78-49
Groundouts-Flyouts: Wade Capson 2-2, CJ Chastain 1-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Wade Capson 7-13, CJ Chastain 14-20
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Candon Dahle 5.0 90 .644 3 2 0 8 1 0
Ryan Steidley 1.2 51 .647 8 7 3 0 0 0
Jace Grimmett 0.1 0 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 7.0 141 .645 11 9 3 8 1 0
Pitching W: Candon Dahle
SV: Jace Grimmett
HBP: Candon Dahle 2, Ryan Steidley
WP: Candon Dahle, Ryan Steidley
Pitches-Strikes: Candon Dahle 90-58, Jace Grimmett 0-0, Ryan Steidley 51-33
Groundouts-Flyouts: Candon Dahle 4-1, Jace Grimmett 0-0, Ryan Steidley 1-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Candon Dahle 13-22, Jace Grimmett 0-0, Ryan Steidley 8-15
Stats provided by Game Changer