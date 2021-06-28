BOZEMAN, Mont. – Whether it was fatigue, the long stay in Montana or the team that the Broncos played, they apparently came out a bit flat on Sunday for their finale in the Montana Tournament.
The end result was that the Broncos ended up on the wrong end of an 8-0 score and to make matters worse, they were no-hit in the process.
The Runnin’ Rebels were into the game from the beginning, scoring single runs in the first and third innings, then exploding for four runs in the fourth and finished things off with a two spot in the sixth.
By then, the time limit on the game had expired and the Runnin Rebels claimed the 8-0 win after six innings.
Blackfoot sent out Nate Goodwin to start the game and while he pitched five innings, giving up nine hits and six runs, striking out eight batters. Of the six runs that Goodwin gave up, only two were earned as the Broncos committed four errors in the field that led to four of the runs scored by the Runnin Rebels.
Boston Ross took over for Goodwin and while he only pitched a single inning, he gave up two unearned runs in that inning.
For the Runnin Rebels, Dalton Jones was sent to the mound to pitch and he responded with no hits or runs in the game and struck out seven in his six innings of work.
Offensively for the Runnin Rebels, Kaden Knowles, Brandon Wilhelm and Scott Baker each had a pair of hits in the game as the Runnin Rebels racked up ten hits in the game. Luke Davis had two runs batted in during the game to lead the team in that category.
The Blackfoot Broncos ended the tournament with a 1-4 record.
RUNNIN’ REBELS 101 402 X — 8 10 0
BRONCOS 000 000 X — 0 0 4
Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels AA
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Brody Burch 4 1 1 0 0 2
Luke Davis 3 2 1 2 1 0
Kaden Knowles 2 2 2 0 2 0
Easton Eddie 4 0 0 1 0 3
Aaron Kearns 3 1 1 1 0 1
McCadden Evans 4 0 1 0 0 1
Braxton Wilhelm 4 0 2 0 0 1
Caden McCurdy 4 1 0 0 0 1
Scott Baker 3 1 2 0 0 0
Dalton Jones — — — — — -
Totals 31 8 10 4 3 9
Batting 2B: Scott Baker
3B: Luke Davis
TB: Scott Baker 3, Brody Burch, Luke Davis 3, McCadden Evans, Aaron Kearns, Kaden Knowles 2, Braxton Wilhelm 2
RBI: Luke Davis 2, Easton Eddie, Aaron Kearns
ROE: Scott Baker, Easton Eddie, Caden McCurdy
HBP: Aaron Kearns
SB: Kaden Knowles
CS: Braxton Wilhelm
TotalsTeam QAB: 16 (45.71%)
Scott Baker, Brody Burch 2, Luke Davis 2, Easton Eddie, McCadden Evans 3, Aaron Kearns, Kaden Knowles 4, Braxton Wilhelm 2
Team LOB: 9FieldingDP: Brody Burch, Luke Davis, Kaden Knowles
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Ben Wilson 1 0 0 0 1 0
Avian Martinez 2 0 0 0 0 2
Spencer Cook 1 0 0 0 0 0
Tyler Vance 2 0 0 0 0 0
Nate Goodwin 2 0 0 0 0 1
Ryan Steidley 2 0 0 0 0 2
Jaxon Holmes 1 0 0 0 1 1
Mehki Sandoval 2 0 0 0 0 0
Cason Fisher 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cooper Kniffin 1 0 0 0 0 0
Boston Ross 2 0 0 0 0 1
Payton Brooks — — — — — -
Ashton Mercado — — — — — -
Totals 17 0 0 0 2 7
Batting FC: Mehki Sandoval
HBP: Ben Wilson
GIDP: Mehki Sandoval
TotalsTeam QAB: 10 (50.00%)
Nate Goodwin, Jaxon Holmes 2, Avian Martinez, Boston Ross 2, Mehki Sandoval, Ryan Steidley, Ben Wilson 2
Team LOB: 2FieldingE: Cooper Kniffin, Boston Ross, Ryan Steidley, Ben Wilson
Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels AA
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Dalton Jones 6.0 90 .678 0 0 0 7 2 0
Totals 6.0 90 .678 0 0 0 7 2 0
Pitching W: Dalton Jones
HBP: Dalton Jones
Pitches-Strikes: Dalton Jones 90-61
Groundouts-Flyouts: Dalton Jones 9-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Dalton Jones 16-20
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Nate Goodwin 5.0 96 .677 9 6 2 8 2 0
Boston Ross 1.0 19 .421 1 2 0 1 1 0
Totals 6.0 115 .635 10 8 2 9 3 0
Pitching L: Nate Goodwin
HBP: Boston Ross
WP: Nate Goodwin
Pitches-Strikes: Nate Goodwin 96-65, Boston Ross 19-8
Groundouts-Flyouts: Nate Goodwin 2-5, Boston Ross 0-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Nate Goodwin 23-29, Boston Ross 2-6
Stats provided by Game Changer