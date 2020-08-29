IDAHO FALLS – The stands at the Thunder Ridge football field were barely occupied, a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they were raucous enough to be heard as the Titans invited in the Blackfoot Broncos for the Broncos’ season opener and the Titans’ home opener Friday night as Blackfoot took a 40-21 win.
The Titans had already played a game and although they had been beaten by the Highland Rams a week ago, they were anxious to see what Blackfoot could bring to the stadium with its new coach Jerrod Ackley and his reported high octane offense.
It didn’t take long to see what kind of a game this would become and the first series pretty much told the story, at least for a good portion of the game.
Blackfoot kicked off and the Broncos’ defense was as good as advertised, led by senior safety Stryker Wood, who seemingly was in on every play, including the opening kickoff. It didn’t take the Broncos long to force the Titans to punt and the first glance at the new up-tempo offense was just about to be unleashed.
That came after Blackfoot sophomore Austin Ramirez took the punt and raced through a good portion of the Titans’ defense to put the Broncos in good shape across the midfield stripe. Had there not been a holding penalty on the punt return, the ball would have been deeper into the Titans’ end of the field.
No matter, the Broncos moved the ball steadily down the field. Using the running game of Kort Capson and the passing of quarterback Jace Grimmett, the Broncos found themselves on the Titans’ 13 yard line and that is where all-state running back Teegan Thomas got his first carry of the game and it turned into a 13-yard touchdown and with the extra point, it was quickly 7-0 Blackfoot and only 3:05 had run off the clock.
The two teams exchanged punts before Blackfoot made another charge down the field. With a long pass from Grimmett to Carter Layton, the Broncos found themselves with a first down on the Titans’ four yard line and Grimmett took matters into his own hands for a quick touchdown and although the Broncos had the extra point blocked, they held a 13-0 lead and were on their way.
“This was a great win for us as a team,” Ackley said. “It wasn’t perfect, but we learned some things, know some things we need to work on and we can get back to work on Monday with a win under our belts.”
The Broncos didn’t waste much time and got right back into the Titans’ end of the field, after forcing a Thunder Ridge turnover and a long 36-yard pass play off the arm of Grimmett once again. At 5:14 of the second period, Grimmett called his own number once again and scored from four yards out for the second time in the quarter and just like that, the Broncos were in control with a 20-0 lead.
The Titans were not out of it by any means, as they used some penalty yardage and some nifty runs by Kayson Isom to work their way down the field. The Titans would get into the end zone with a short seven yard pass from quarterback Tayvin Oswald to wide receiver Dutch Driggs and the Titans were right back in the game at 20-6 after the extra point was missed.
That score came with 23 seconds left in the half and the two teams headed to the locker rooms for the intermission.
The Broncos took the second half kickoff and immediately seemed to be a bit confused as they made a couple of mistakes offensively and turned the ball over on downs.
The Titans used the momentum gained and pushed the ball down the field quickly, scoring from five yards out and with a two-point conversion run by Isom, they were right back in the game with the score in favor of Blackfoot 20-14.
Blackfoot was not to be outdone and they showed that their offense was all that it was cracked up to be. Behind a steady dose of the running game with Thomas ripping off six, eight, and 10 yards at a time, they quickly moved the ball downfield. With only 4:54 remaining in the third quarter, Thomas took the ball into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game from one yard out and the Broncos were back ahead comfortably by the score of 27-14.
Thunder Ridge was not done by any stretch of the imagination, using their defense and a strong rush to catch Blackfoot’s Jace Grimmett in the end zone and forcing a fumble to get another quick score and just like that, the Titans had closed the score to 27-21 and there were only 21 seconds left in the quarter.
Blackfoot then used the running game some more working Thomas and getting the ball down to the 13 yard line, where Grimmet then passed the ball to Carter Layton for the score and with the point after touchdown good off the foot of soccer star Bryce Cornell, the Broncos were once again comfortably ahead by the score of 34-21.
The Broncos would add another touchdown pass to Layton with only two minutes left in the game to push the score out to 40-21 where it would remain as the final horn would blow, ending the contest.
There was one more final thrust by the Titans, when Cornell kicked off and then had to run down the kick returner deep into the Broncos’ end of the field, saving a sure touchdown and earning the accolades of his teammates for his effort.
“This was a team effort and we have a lot of good players,” Layton said. “I just love football, and with guys like Stryker Wood and Teegan Thomas and Jace Grimmett, we can go a long way this season.”
Blackfoot will host Idaho Falls on Friday with a 7 p.m. kickoff.