BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot High School Broncos took to the baseball diamond on Thursday afternoon and under the direction of new head coach Zach Reay and his coaching staff immediately put a team on the field that showed it has more pitching than anticipated.
Showing off their arms immediately were Candon Dahle and Kyler Mills and they were followed by Mike Gardner and Isaiah Thomas. In all, the Broncos used four pitchers in the initial game of the season and kept the 5A Rigby Trojans at bay throughout the contest.
The quartet of pitchers scattered six hits and the defense backed up the arms on the mound with a clean defensive game without any errors or miscues and the end result was a season-opening win by the final score of 11-1, a game that was called after six innings due to the Idaho mercy rule.
“It was great to get out and play a game,” Reay said. “This is a good bunch of players and they are going to be a lot of fun to coach this year and it was great to start the season with a win like this.”
Leading the offense was Isaiah Thomas and Jace Grimmett, both of whom collected a pair of hits in the contest, while Rich Moore had three walks and Stryker Wood had a pair of free passes.
The Broncos got on the scoreboard first, when they crossed the plate three times in the bottom of the second inning, added another pair of runs in the fourth, one in the fifth, and then the big inning in the sixth, when they plated five more runs to seal the game.
Blackfoot hit the road on Saturday when they headed to Minico for a doubleheader.
BLACKFOOT 11, RIGBY 1 (6 INNINGS)
Rigby 000 100 — 1 6 3
Blackfoot 030 215 — 11 9 0
RIGBY — Connor L 4 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Ryker K 1 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 5 BB; Paxton S 0 IP+, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 2 BB.
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Candon Dahle 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 2 BB; Kyler Mills 2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Mike Gardner 1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Isiah Thomas 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Isaiah Thomas 2-3, Jace Grimmett 2-4. 2B: Mike Gardner, Jace Grimmett. RBI: Candon Dahle, Mike Gardner 2, Jace Grimmett 2, Kyler Mills, Dragen Robinson, Tyler Vance.