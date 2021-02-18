BLACKFOOT – The District 6/High Country Conference boys’ basketball tournament began on Tuesday night, but it didn’t start off the way the Blackfoot Broncos had expected it to.
Entertaining the Skyline Grizzlies as the number three seed, it was the fourth-seeded Grizzlies who sprang the upset on the night, and squeezed out a 53-51 win to put the Broncos into the elimination side of the bracket in the first round of play.
The game started out with a flurry of three-point baskets from both teams, the Grizzlies getting a pair of long balls from senior Raleigh Shippen and the Broncos getting one each from Jace Grimmett and Candon Dahle and the score was 6-6 in the early going. The difference was that Shippen was only just getting warmed up.
Shippen added another basket plus a free throw to tally nine, then it was 11, then 13 and before you knew it, he had scored all 14 of the Grizzlies points in the quarter and yet, Blackfoot still had a lead at the end of the first eight minutes of play, 15-14, but they were already shifting their defense to try and cover Shippen.
The Grizzlies still had a surprise up their sleeve and it was in the form of a 6’7” post player named Landon Merzlock and all he did on the night was set up in the middle of the defense and force the Broncos to alter their shots and avoid the lane when driving.
Merzlock played defense, got the needed rebounds, found a way to score eight points and made some blocks of Blackfoot shots that would have changed the outcome of the game.
“We started Landon to get some additional senior leadership and he gave us that,” Skyline coach Clint Cornish said. “We had been starting Kenyon Sadiq, a sophomore, and he had played well, we just wanted that senior leadership on the floor and Landon sure gave us that. He also had some MVP type blocks on drives that were a real difference maker.”
As the two teams worked their way through the second quarter, fouls were beginning to catch up with the Broncos and by halftime, both Carter Layton and Ja’Vonte King had three fouls and were headed to the bench, while the Grizzlies were feeding Shippen who would have 18 points by the intermission and the teams headed for a few minutes’ break.
The score at the time was 27-25 in favor of Skyline and things were just getting interesting.
When the third quarter began, you could feel the momentum was with Skyline, but even so, they couldn’t seem to distance themselves from the Broncos who stayed within striking distance.
The Grizzlies did manage to build a seven-point lead a couple of times, but when they did, the Broncos seemed to strike back. Once on back-to-back three-point shots from Jaden Harris who closed the game to a one-point margin and forced a Skyline timeout.
The Broncos, to their credit, were pulling out all stops in an effort to win the game, even inserting a freshman off the JV team in Deegan Hale, who played several minutes of very good defense and gave the fans a glimpse of what the future may hold for Blackfoot.
Adjustments and substitutions followed and while each one gave the Broncos a surge of energy, the Grizzlies kept coming back with a big play.
With Skyline leading and going to the basket, Shippen was fouled and was sent to the line. At the same time, a technical foul was called on Sadiq, which ended up being his fifth foul, disqualifying him from the game. The end result was two free throws for Skyline, two free throws for Blackfoot and then possession of the ball for Blackfoot.
The Grizzlies were able to withstand that challenge, which left them with a three-point lead.
Then, with 2:33 remaining in the fourth period, the Broncos got a basket and a free throw from Carter Layton and just like that, the score was tied at 46.
The Grizzlies would respond with a long three ball off the hands of reserve Keegan Maas, his only points of the contest, but the stocky guard made those points hold up and, try as they might, the Broncos could not catch the Grizzlies and when Skyline struck for one final basket and a four-point lead at 53-49, the Broncos could only make one more basket to cut it two points and never saw the ball again.
The final was 53-51, sending the Grizzlies on to the second round where they would visit Bonneville on Thursday night.
For the Broncos, they faced a date with Shelley on Thursday, in Blackfoot, where they would try and stay alive in the tournament.
SKYLINE 53, BLACKFOOT 51
Skyline 14 13 10 16 — 53
Blackfoot 15 10 9 17 — 51
Skyline (53): Christean Thomas 6, Keegan Maas 3, Raleigh Shippen 25, Cade Marlow 9, Issac Farnsworth 2, Landon Merzlock 8
Blackfoot (51): Jaxon Ball 3, Canon Dahle 5, Jace Grimmett 8, Jaden Harris 8, Ja’Vonte King 19, Carter Layton 5, Dylan Peterson 3