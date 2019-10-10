BLACKFOOT – It is often said that defense is the way to win championships. If that is truly the case, then the Blackfoot High School boys’ soccer team displayed what is needed to win a district title and advance to the state tournament in two weeks’ time.
No one is ready to hand anything over to the Broncos just yet, they still have a ways to go, but the team has played its best soccer of the season in the past couple of weeks and Wednesday afternoon they displayed the kind of soccer in the District 6 tournament opener that lends hope for just that kind of finish to the season.
Goal keeper Melvin Arroyo did not make a save on the afternoon, he didn’t have to, and he only handled the ball on a few occasions, maybe four or five times did he even touch the ball. The defense in front of him did the rest. The Broncos moved the ball up and down the field, but the play on the day, in cold, blustery conditions was played on the Broncos’ offensive end of things. They passed the ball as crisply as the wind and they took the shots that were there, getting two goals in the Bonneville net and the rest was simply a matter of running out the clock and taking the win and going home where it was going to be much warmer than things were on the pitch.
This game was the first round game of the tournament and it really didn’t mean a whole lot if the Broncos don’t advance and play just as well on Saturday when they take on the second seeded Idaho Falls Tigers. The Tigers have a pair of wins against the Broncos this fall, the first a 4-0 shutout when the Broncos just were not the same team as they are now and the second, a 2-1 win that could have gone either way and it was a lucky goal, many would say, was the difference in the contest.
On this Wednesday, the Broncos got their first goal off the foot of Dominic Sanchez on a nifty pass from Frankie Garcia. The second goal came from Ivan Zamora and that was all that the Broncos needed on the day as their defense took care of the rest.
The Broncos will move on to the semi-finals of the district tournament as they will take on the Idaho Falls Tigers Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex. If they win they will advance on to the tournament finals with a berth on the line in the state tournament.