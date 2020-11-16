REXBURG – The Raimee Beck-Odum era as head basketball coach for the Blackfoot Lady Broncos got off to an impressive start with a 52-35 win over the 5A Madison Lady Bobcats.
It was a highly anticipated beginning for the Lady Broncos as it marked the return of Raimee Beck-Odum to the bench for the Lady Broncos since she was a scoring star for Blackfoot High School years ago. She went on to attend the Air Force Academy where she was a scoring star and left with numerous records at the Academy.
She has returned with a lot of excitement and with the program needing a shot in the arm following the departure of coach Courtnie Smith last summer.
The Lady Broncos graduated a number of players from last year’s team, including starters Kristen Thomas and Gracie Anderson who both will be attending college on scholarship, and three-year starter Tenleigh Smith who has transferred to Century High School.
Coach Odum does have a pair of returning starters in Izzy Arave and Hadley Humpherys, both of whom scored in double figures on Saturday night for the Lady Broncos.
The preseason has had a lot of work going on as the teams installed new offensive sets and defenses and many were anxious to see what changes would transpire as the Lady Borncos began play.
The Madison Lady Bobcats were the opponents on Saturday night and they showed a lineup that was long and lean and immediately went to test the Lady Broncos with some long-range shooting.
The Lady Broncos retaliated with their inside game, as Kianna Wright hit three straight shots on the low blocks and the Lady Broncos took an early lead at 10-3, before the Lady Bobcats were able to close out the quarter on a 9-0 run to take the lead 12-10.
They added a couple more baskets at the start of the second quarter, before the Lady Broncos got going offensively.
The Lady Broncos re-took the lead at 18-16, a lead they would never relinquish. By halftime, the Broncos had increased the lead to 23-19 and they went on from there.
With the inside game clicking along with the outside game netting points, the Lady Broncos had the “perfect storm” going against the Lady Bobcats. Humpherys got the inside working and Arave has regained her outside touch that went missing at times a year ago and the rest of the Lady Broncos were doing what their roles called for.
The Lady Broncos had three players in double figures on the night, led by Izzy Arave with 13, Hadley Humpherys with 11, and Esperanza Vergara with 10. Humpherys added 16 rebounds and the Lady Broncos outscored Madison in all but the first quarter and played some great defense at times.
The cause was aided by some nice bench play from Tylar Dalley and Yoleni Navarrette. Other scorers for the Broncos included four points from Dalley, three points from Navarrete, Prairie Caldwell with 5 points and Kianna Wright who ignited the offense in the first period with three baskets for a total of six points.
“We are pleased with the effort tonight,” Raimee Beck-Odum said. “They presented us with a few problems because of the length and outside shooting, but we made some adjustments and the girls played well tonight. We always want to win and to come away with a road win on opening night is great.”
Next up for the Lady Broncos is a Tuesday night game at Thunder Ridge with tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
BLACKFOOT 52, MADISON 35
Blackfoot 10 13 18 11 — 52
Madison 12 7 6 10 — 35
Blackfoot scoring (52) Tylar Dalley 4; Yoleni Navarrette 3; Hadley Humperys 11; Izzy Arave 13; Prairie Caldwell 5; Kianna Wright 6; Esperanza Vergara 10
Madison scoring (35) Whitney Mackenzie 2; Whitney Wasden 2; Tori Gillette 5; Charlie Cook 7; Grace Dow 6; McKell Parkinson 13