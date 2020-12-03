IDAHO FALLS – The “new look” Blackfoot Broncos boys basketball team took to the road to open the 2020-2021 season, opening play against the Idaho Falls Tigers.
In a game featuring a new head coach in Clint Arave, a host of new players like Ja’Vonte King, and a host of players returning in new roles, the Broncos were able to place three players in double figures as far as scoring goes, and turn the tables on the 5A Tigers with an impressive 51-48 win.
King scored 13 points in the win and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the team to victory.
Carter Layton and Jaxon Ball both contributed 10 points to the win, as the Broncos were able to overcome a three-point first quarter lead against the Tigers with a 16-11 second quarter to grab the lead just before halftime. The teams went to the intermission with Blackfoot leading 26-24.
The teams went back and forth in the third period and when the horn sounded ending the period, they were tied at 36 and things were wide open as the fourth and final period began.
The Broncos were strong inside all night long, as King, Layton, Candon Dahle and Dylan Peterson combined to score 35 of the team’s 51 points.
The Broncos made their free throws down the stretch, outscoring Idaho Falls 15-12 in the final stanza to post the win.
Dylan Seeley led Idaho Falls with 14 points. Seeley and Jaxon Sorenson each grabbed six rebounds to lead the Tigers in that category.
A tough opening stretch of the schedule sees the Broncos face three 5A schools to begin the season, with two of those games on the road.
Blackfoot will host Rigby tonight at Blackfoot High School, with the tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. After that, the Broncos will be back on the road on Tuesday, as they head south to Pocatello to tangle with the Highland Rams, again with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
With restricted attendance limiting fan wishing to attend the games, please check to see if the games will be televised on NHFS via live streaming in order to watch the Broncos in action during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Idaho Falls will be at home once again in the early going, as they will host Shelley, who was a winner on Wednesday evening over the 3A defending state champion Sugar-Salem Diggers by a 46-43 margin in Sugar City. That game will also have a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
BLACKFOOT 51, IDAHO FALLS 48
Blackfoot 10 16 10 15 — 51
Idaho Falls 13 11 12 12 — 48
BLACKFOOT (51) — Ja’Vonte King 13, Jaxon Ball 10, Carter Layton 10, Candon Dahle 7, Jaden Harris 5, Dylan Peterson 5, Jace Grimmett 1.
IDAHO FALLS (48) — Dylan Seeley 14, Nate Rose 11, Jaxon Sorenson 10, Luke Rodel 6, Merit Jones 4, Skyler Olsen 3.