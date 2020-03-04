BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos pulled off a tremendous comeback in what was looking like a struggle of a boys’ basketball season with the 4A District 6 championship and the 6A berth in the state basketball tournament that gets underway today at Borah High School.
Their reward is the featured 8 p.m. game tonight against the second berth from District 3 in Kuna. Kuna as been on a roll this year, their last in the 4A classification, and there is nothing the Kavemen would like more than to send the Broncos packing in the first round and keep alive their chances at sweeping a majority of the 4A sports championships in Idaho.
Kuna has posted an overall season record of 17-7 as compared to the Broncos’ 12-12, but who is really the better team?
The SIC 4A conference this year was like a case of the haves and the have-nots. The haves were Middleton, Bishop Kelly and Kuna, while the other seven members were the have-nots. The top three teams had a cumulative record of 39-9 this year in conference play, but for the most part dominated the rest of the conference, while splitting games among themselves.
For instance, Kuna lost a pair of games to Middleton, but also beat the Vikings and handed them their only conference loss on the season. The Vikings only lost three games on the year — to Kuna, to Preston (who is in the field) and to Twin Falls of the Great Basin Conference. Kuna will be a tough matchup for the Broncos, but they are beatable.
Blackfoot struggled all season, especially with the 5A schools on their schedule. In eight games against 5A schools, the Broncos were 1-7; against 3A schools, they were 1-1 and against the 4A schools on the schedule, they were 7-3, with two losses against Idaho Falls and a loss against Bonneville in the regular season.
The Broncos have been much better once the postseason started, finishing up with a 3-1 record in the District 6 tournament, with two of those wins coming against Idaho Falls.
The Broncos would appear to have a better draw than most of the teams in the 4A bracket, as Moscow has a 15-9 record, Minico a 17-7 record, and Kuna a 17-7 record. The upper half of the bracket has Middleton at 21-3, Preston at 23-3, Idaho Falls at 19-6, and Bishop Kelly at 18-8. None of that will matter if the Broncos don’t take care of business in their first game.
Size has always been a problem for the Broncos this season, so if Kuna is big along the baseline, it could pose problems for the Broncos.
Kuna has a post player that is 6’6” tall and that has caused Blackfoot troubles all year. They also have nine other players who are 6’2” tall or taller, which gives them a slight edge over the Broncos, whose tallest player is 6’3”.
There are no common opponents between the two schools, so it is hard to gauge the differences between them head to head. There has to be some speculation as to who had the toughest schedule overall and that has to be Kuna. Playing the likes of Middleton and Bishop Kelly week in and week out will toughen up a group of players like no other.
Blackfoot counters with their games against 5A schools, but other than Rigby or maybe Madison, just who did they play? They lost all four games against those two schools, and only Rigby was fortunate enough to make the field of 5A teams at the state tournament.
Is the game winnable for the Broncos? Yes it is, but they will have to play their best in order to make the second round on the winner’s side of the bracket.
The top half of the bracket features some of the best teams in the state of Idaho in the 4A rankings with Middleton at 21-3, Bishop Kelly at 18-8, Preston at 23-3 and Idaho Falls at 19-6. While most favor Middleton and Preston as the teams that will meet in the second round, stranger things have happened at state where there have been epic upsets through the years, often with unbeaten teams going down to defeat in the opening round.
The guess here is that Middleton will beat Bishop Kelly and that Preston with 6’7” all-everything player Ty Hyde will lead the way to the semifinals. Preston just looks to be the most athletic team in the field next to Middleton.
In the bottom half, there is the forgotten game between Moscow, champions of the north, and Minico, runners-up to Preston in the south. The two teams are very equal on paper and a look at their schedule really doesn’t lend any ideas as to who will be the team to move on to face the winner between Kuna and Blackfoot.
Minico has a win over Bishop Kelly who is in this field, but also has two losses to Preston and a loss to Middleton, also in this field.
Moscow, on the other hand, won 10 of its last 11 games and enter the tournament playing their best basketball of the season. Their schedule may not have been as strong as some of the other schools who made the tournament, but there is a lot to say about peaking at the right time of year, and it appears that Moscow has done just that.
The only other thing worth mentioning here is that Minico was ranked fourth and Moscow sixth in the final media poll of the season for boys’ basketball. Not that the media has a clue about who will win or lose games and rely mainly on the overall records of teams rather than how they are playing when they vote.
No matter how you look at things, this shapes up to be a good tournament and as always, it seems that some of the best games may just take place in the opening round. It will be a treat to watch all of the games and any you miss could just the game that really matters when the trophies are handed out on Saturday evening. This bracket is one of the best in all of the six tournaments that will decide the state champions for 2020.