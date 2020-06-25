BOZEMAN, Mont. – When the Blackfoot Broncos got off the bus in Bozeman, set to tackle the Jackson Giants in the opening game of the Bozeman tournament for both teams, they definitely brought their bats with them.
The Broncos rapped out 17 hits on their way to an 18-2, five-inning mercy rule win over the Giants and their first win in the tournament.
Leading the way offensively was Jaden Harris and Nate Goodwin who each had four hits on the day and they were aptly backed up by three additional hits from Candon Dahle. Harris would also lead the team with five runs batted in during the contest.
The Broncos also got some good pitching on the afternoon as Dahle would give the Broncos three strong innings on the day and was backed up by two innings of scoreless ball from Payton Brooks. The two Bronco hurlers would combine for five strikeouts as well.
It didn’t take the Broncos long to get things going after a scoreless first inning, as they would plate four runs in the second, three more in the third and four additional runs in the fourth inning.
They then exploded for a seven spot in the top of the fifth inning, using six Giants errors along the way.
With the win, the Broncos made it through the first day of the four-day tournament with a win and will face a pair of teams today, setting up to tangle with the Yakima, Wash., club at 3 p.m. and then tangling with Belgrade, Mont., at 4:30 this afternoon.
The Broncos are one of several teams from the area including the Idaho Falls Tigers, Pocatello Running Rebels and others.