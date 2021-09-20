IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot Broncos, fresh from a win over local rival Snake River, opened play in the High Country Conference on Friday night by visiting Ravsten Stadium in Idaho Falls to take on the Skyline Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies entered the contest as the number two ranked team in Idaho in the 4A classification and if that is the case, the Broncos probably should have been ranked number three or four in the weekly rankings of the state’s media.
When it was all said and done, the Broncos rode the defensive team’s ability to shut down the Grizzlies to a 17-13 win and a valuable victory in the conference standings which now have Blackfoot alone on top with a 1-0 record, while Skyline falls to 0-1.
Games with Shelley, Hillcrest, and Bonneville loom on the horizon as well as road games against Preston this week and Rigby in several weeks as the Broncos look to add to the 2-2 record they now possess following the big win on Friday night.
The Broncos grabbed the early lead in the game when they were able to cash in with a six-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jaxon Grimmett to standout wide receiver Ja’Vonte King and with the extra point, held the lead at 7-0. That is how the two teams would go to the intermission.
In the third quarter, it was Skyline who would emerge offensively as they put a touchdown on the board with a two-yard run from Sadiq and with the extra point, things were all tied up at seven points apiece.
Just as the teams entered the fourth quarter of play, less than two minutes into that period, the Broncos would take the lead for good when they got a three-yard run from featured back Austin Ramirez and with the extra point, took a 14-7 lead. Some seven minutes later, they added on a 21-yard field goal off the foot of Tylar Vance to advance the lead 10 points at 17-7.
That score put the Grizzlies into hurry-up mode and they quickly moved the ball down the field for their second score, which came with only 1:27 remaining in the game via a six-yard run by quarterback Lachlan Haacke to cut the lead to 17-13 and when the extra point was no good, the four-point margin was enough to send the Broncos into the win column for the second time this year.
“We made a lot of progress as a team and a program tonight,” coach Jerrod Ackley said. “One of our goals is to win a district championship, but this team also believes that it can win a state championship as well. So this is just a building block for that.”
Skyline will be right back in the High Country wars as they will head across town to Thunder Stadium for a game against Bonneville on Friday night with a kickoff at 7 p.m.
Blackfoot will be on the road for the second of four straight road contests as they head to Preston on Friday night for a game against the Indians (3-1) also with a 7 p.m. kick.
BLACKFOOT 0 7 0 10 — 17
SKYLINE 0 0 7 6 — 13
Second quarter 0:17 Blackfoot – King 6 yard pass from Grimmett, PAT good,
Third quarter 4:06 Skyline – Sadiq, 2 yard run PAT good
Fourth quarter 10:01 Blackfoot – Ramirez, 3 yard run, PAT good
2:58 Blackfoot – 21 yard field goal by T. Vance
1:27 Skyine – Haacke 6 yard run PAT no good
Individual Stats
RUSHING – Blackfoot, J. Grimmett, 8 carries, 31 yards; A. Ramirez 22 carries for 88 yards; Kort Capson, 1 carry for -1 yard; T. Vance, 1 carry for -1 yard; Luke Moore, 1 carry for 2 yards; Saamowitz, 1 carry for 2 yards; Skyline, Silverio, 12 carries for 67 yards; Taggart, 2 carries for 7 yards; Haacke, 9 carries for 13 yards; Galbreath, 2 carries for 3 yards, Sadiq, 2 carries for 1 yards
PASSING – Blackfoot, Crimmett 13 of 24 for 1 td, 177 yards. Skyline, Haacke 11 of 20 for 128 yards.
RECEIVING – Blackfoot, King, 4 receptions for 74 yards; Deegan Hale, 5 receptions for 65 yards, Ramirez, 2 receptions for 22 yards, Capson 2 receptions for 16 yards; Skyline, Taggart 1 reception for 6 yards, Sadiq, 3 receptions for 29 yards, Nottestad, 2 receptions for 10 yards, Silverio 4 receptions for 77 yards, Price 2 receptions for 19 yards.