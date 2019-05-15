BLACKFOOT – Following a great season for softball, several members of the Blackfoot Broncos softball team received recognition of their efforts from the High Country Conference.
Receiving Player of the Year Honors was Chloe Cronquist, whose second half performance was exceptional. Playing second base, Cronquist delivered at a high level and received the honor from the conference as the Broncos were the regular season champions and she led the way for her team.
Cronquist delivered in a big way both offensively and defensively.
Earning first team honors were outfielders Ahna Yancy and Grace Callister, who also out-performed many of the players from the 5A schools in the conference as well as the eventual champion Idaho Falls.
Yancy, who was listed as a utility player, made spectacular plays in the outfield game after game and her defense and offense were on display in each game.
Callister was a huge asset down the stretch with her offense. She had multiple-hit games in many of the games that clinched the top seed in the tournament for the Broncos.
Earninig second team honors were Kyah Henderson and Kymber Wieland. Henderson played shortstop for the Broncos and was listed as an infielder. Batting leadoff, Henderson often was the catalyst for the Broncos’ offense and played standout defense in the field.
Wieland, only a sophomore, led the Broncos’ pitching staff and threw the ball as well as many of her senior counterparts throughout the league.
Wieland, Cronquist, and Henderson will be part of a large group of returning players who will form the nucleus of a very good Broncos softball program for the future.